OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed the latest developments in ongoing peace talks. Prime Minister Carney commended President Zelenskyy for his continued efforts to secure a just and lasting peace for the people of Ukraine, and the courage of the Ukrainian people as they face another winter of Russian aggression.

The Prime Minister affirmed Canada's commitment to Ukraine throughout these negotiations and emphasised the need to maintain pressure on Russia to negotiate. Canada remains engaged through the Coalition of the Willing to advance joint efforts for Ukraine's security and recovery.

The Prime Minister and the President agreed to remain in close and regular contact.

