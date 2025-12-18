Secretary of State Adam van Koeverden concluded a series of meetings and events in the United States and Mexico, aimed at strengthening collaboration in the lead-up to next year's tournament

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to advance preparations for the FIFA World Cup 26™, a one-of-a-kind event that will bring the world together through sport and generate lasting benefits for communities across the country.

Over the few past weeks, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa, attended a series of meetings and events in the United States and Mexico, aimed at strengthening collaboration with international partners in the lead-up to next year's tournament.

In Washington, D.C. on December 5, the Secretary of State joined the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, at the FIFA World Cup 26™ Final Draw. This was an important step that brought Canada closer to hosting matches in Toronto and Vancouver. The draw marked the beginning of a more intensive operational phase for host countries, as governments, organizers, and partners prepare to welcome teams and fans from around the world. While in the United States, the Secretary of State also met with key partners through sport diplomacy activities that highlighted Canada's commitment to delivering a safe, organized, and welcoming tournament.

The Secretary of State then travelled to Mexico City and Monterrey from December 14 to 16, where he took part in meetings and outreach activities with World Cup organizing partners, government representatives, as well as business and community leaders. These meetings were focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, supporting planning for fans moving across North America and reinforcing the host countries' shared commitment to a successful event.

The FIFA World Cup 26™ will showcase Canada as a welcoming, diverse, and inclusive country on an international stage. It is expected to create nearly 25,000 jobs, add $2 billion to the Canadian economy and attract more than 1 million visitors, while providing lasting legacies for host cities and communities across Canada.

The Government of Canada will continue working closely with partners in the United States and Mexico, as well as provinces, host cities, Indigenous communities, and event organizers, to help host an unforgettable tournament next summer.

"Next summer, Canada will welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup 26™. Our collaboration with the United States and Mexico is central to preparing for this historic event. In the past few weeks, I was pleased to meet with a range of organizers, community representatives, and international partners, including my counterparts Andrew Giuliani from the United States and Gabriela Cuevas from Mexico. I look forward to continuing this work as we prepare for a safe, secure, and successful tournament for fans and teams from around the world."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa

From June 11 to July 19, 2026, Canada will co-host the biggest tournament in FIFA history, bringing together 48 countries for 104 games across 16 cities. The FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the first co-hosted by three countries.

With 48 national teams competing in the tournament and millions of visitors expected, Canada, the United States, and Mexico continue to strengthen cooperation on border management, transportation and security to support the seamless movement of visitors.

Canada has a longstanding relationship with FIFA and international sports, having successfully hosted the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015™ and other major international sporting events, including the 2010 Winter Olympic Games and the 2015 Pan Am/Parapan Am Games.

Secretary of State Adam van Koeverden, serves as Canada's FIFA Sherpa. In this role, he works with federal colleagues, provinces, host cities, FIFA, as well as his U.S and Mexican counterparts to help oversee Canada's contributions, and ensure a safe, secure, and memorable event for the players and fans next summer.

