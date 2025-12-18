The Government of Canada supports the expansion of our audiovisual industry in the international Francophonie

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Our audiovisual industry is a powerful economic engine. Its influence at home and abroad is essential to telling our stories, protecting our sovereignty and building a strong Canada. At a time of rapid technological advancements and a globalized digital marketplace, the Government of Canada is more determined than ever to help Canadian creators succeed.

During his visit to the offices of TV5 Québec Canada today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, reiterated the $6 million investment over three years set aside in Budget 2025 for the purchase of French-language Canadian works for broadcast on the TV5MONDEplus platform. These funds, which will be allocated as of 2026–2027, will be used to increase the presence and discoverability of Canadian French-language programs in the digital space and the international Francophonie.

Minister Miller also mentioned that the government has allocated additional funding of over $1 million to TV5 Québec Canada in 2025–2026--in the form of temporary financial support to Canadian public service media--to help it maintain its broadcasting services to Canadians.

He took the opportunity to announce that the Government of Canada has also committed to extending its temporary financial support for public service media to the tune of $8 million over two years, or $4 million per year starting from 2026–2027. Details of this financial assistance will be announced in 2026.

This temporary support helps eligible public service media compensate for lost subscription revenues. It allows them to maintain the quality and relevance of their programming until the CRTC has determined what actions it will take to ensure their financial viability under the new authorities obtained under the Online Streaming Act.

"Our cultural economy and our Canadian Francophonie are pillars of Canada's sovereignty and prosperity. By increasing the visibility of our artists and producers and supporting public service media, we are increasing the worldwide reach of locally created French-language works on digital platforms and allowing Canadian creators and talent to reach a vast audience around the world."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The measures announced by the federal government are significant. They recognize and support the unique role of TV5 Québec Canada. It is more essential than ever to make connections between Francophones here and elsewhere, to promote our culture and our content internationally, and to develop a strong ecosystem for the creation and production of French-language content across the country. Although challenges related to our funding model remain, this announcement demonstrates the government's willingness to work with us on a sustainable solution to ensure the continuity of our public service mission."

--Yann Paquet, President and CEO, TV5 Québec Canada

