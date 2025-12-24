Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Christmas

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today and tomorrow, billions of Christians around the world will gather to celebrate Christmas, the celebration of the Nativity.

For some communities, this holiday is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, a symbol of hope and a new world. For many families, it is a time of festivities, good meals and family gatherings. For children, unwrapping gifts under the tree and playing outdoors are often precious memories that will last a lifetime.

Christmas is also a time of solidarity and sharing, which invites us to reach out to the less fortunate in our society. Sometimes, all it takes is a call, a donation, a visit or a moment to truly listen in order to help your neighbour. This connection is what makes us more alive and more human. During this holiday season, let's set our hearts on helping the vulnerable.

Finally, Christmas is synonymous with peace. May we feel this unity in the coming year and work together for a fairer, more unified and more peaceful world.

In this festive season, I'd like to offer everyone my best wishes for happiness, health and peace!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

