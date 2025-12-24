OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - "In a fast-changing, more divided and uncertain world, the holiday season is an opportunity to slow down, reflect, and focus on what really matters.

This is a season of joy for families, and I hope that you find time to rest, reconnect, and celebrate with the people you love most.

For Christians, Christmas holds a special meaning. It is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus, to rejoice in the light that he brings, and to recommit to following his example of service, forgiveness, and generosity.

The holidays remind Canadians of all traditions that there can be hope after despair, that light follows darkness.

Although this year has brought more than its share of challenges to our country, we have also been reminded that we are fortunate to be part of one extraordinary, generous, and caring nation.

We're strongest when we are united, when we look out for each other, and when we take care of each other.

Merry Christmas, Canada, from my family to yours."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]