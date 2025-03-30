Tate McRae takes home four awards for Single of the Year Presented by YouTube, Album of the Year Presented by Music Canada, Artist of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada and Pop Album of the Year.

Special honours were presented to Anne Murray, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award Presented by the National Arts Centre, and Sum 41, who delivered a historic final performance and were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame by Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte. Their induction was presented by JUNOS' Premier Sponsor, TD. The evening also featured memorable sets from Aqyila, Josh Ross, Nemahsis, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Tia Wood, and more!

The International Achievement Award was awarded to superstar producer Boi-1da, and singer-songwriter and environmental activist Sarah Harmer was honoured with the Humanitarian Award.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC celebrated Canada's Biggest Night in Music this weekend at The 2025 JUNO Awards. Hosted by beloved, multi-Platinum Superstar and 15-Time JUNO Award Winner Michael Bublé, the Awards were broadcast from Rogers Arena in Vancouver on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's YouTube page. The evening included the presentation of over 40 JUNO Awards.

