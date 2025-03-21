The JUNO Awards Celebrate Historic Growth with Seven New Major Partnerships as Canadian Brands, Fans, and Artists Unite to Honour Canada's Best in Music

As Vancouver welcomes The JUNO Awards for the first time since 2018, Canadian Brands and Industry Partners Rally to Celebrate Our Nation's Music

TORONTO, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is thrilled to announce a remarkable lineup of brand and industry partners for the highly anticipated 2025 JUNO Awards coming to Vancouver March 27-30, 2025. The JUNOS are a multi-day celebration featuring more than 20 events, culminating with the 2025 JUNO Awards Broadcast and worldwide livestream on Sunday, March 30th. The experience promises to be unforgettable thanks to our partners, with TD Bank Group (TD) leading as the Premier Sponsor and Official Bank of the JUNO Awards. Joining TD are returning Lead Sponsors SiriusXM Canada, TikTok Canada, and Nissan Canada among many more.

Exclusive Broadcast and Content Partner

Continuing its multi-year commitment, CBC returns as the Exclusive Broadcast and Content Partner for The JUNO Awards. Canadians and music fans worldwide will be treated to the 2025 JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada (formerly the Opening Night Awards) on Saturday, March 29, at 6 p.m. PDT / 9 p.m. ET, streaming live on CBCMusic.ca/JUNOS , CBC Gem , and globally via CBC Music's YouTube page. Then, on Sunday, March 30, the excitement continues with the star-studded JUNO Awards Broadcast, hosted by Canadian icon Michael Bublé. Airing live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver at 5 p.m. PDT / 8 p.m. ET, the event will be available across CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and CBC Listen. Fans worldwide can also stream it live on CBCMusic.ca/JUNOS and CBC Music's YouTube page.

CBC Music is also the presenting sponsor of JUNOfest, taking Vancouver by storm with two electrifying nights of music at over 10 venues. Expect over 100 artists and an incredible lineup that spans genres, from indie darlings to dynamic R&B performers.

Premier Sponsor

TD marks its 14th year of sponsorship, making their return as the Premier Sponsor. TD introduces the TD JUNOS Debut program, empowering first-time JUNO Nominees with the support they need to thrive during Canada's Biggest Week in Music. TD is also taking centre stage at the Let's Hear It Live JUNO Block Party at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza/šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl'e7énḵ Square from Thursday, March 27 to Saturday, March 29, with the TD Stage, where fans can enjoy concert-style showcases. TD will also help fans feel closer than ever to the music with Priority Line Access at Gate 7 for TD Cardholders, exclusive TD Backstage Pass content, and upgraded seating for a front-row experience at the show. Finally, as a CBC Broadcast Sponsor, TD will be presenting both the Induction and Performance of Canadian Music Hall of Fame Inductees, Sum 41 at The 2025 JUNOS Broadcast, and will be the inaugural sponsor of the South Asian Music Recording of the Year category presented at the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada.

Lead Sponsors

Canada's leading audio entertainment company, SiriusXM Canada, returns as a combined CARAS Lead Sponsor (entering their 17th year of partnership) and CBC Sponsor of 2025 JUNO Awards Broadcast. SiriusXM will be featured at fan-favourite JUNO Week events, including the JUNO Comedy Show Presented by SiriusXM Canada (Thursday, March 27), and the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada (Saturday, March 29) where SiriusXM will present the Artist of the Year and Comedy Album of the Year categories. During The JUNO Awards Broadcast (Sunday, March 30), Group of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada, will be announced live on The JUNO Awards Broadcast.

TikTok Canada continues its fifth consecutive year as a combined CARAS and CBC Lead Sponsor as the Official Voting Platform of TikTok JUNO Fan Choice - the only fan-voted JUNO Award. Fans can vote for their favourite nominees by searching "JUNOS" on TikTok or at TikTokJUNOFanChoice.ca up until 9 p.m. ET on March 30, and witness the excitement as the winner is revealed live during the broadcast.

Nissan Canada revs up for its second year as a Lead Sponsor, serving as the Official Automotive Partner. Nissan is activating at the Let's Hear it Live JUNO Block Party, the JUNO Pre-Show Lounge, and The JUNO Awards Broadcast, giving fans an exclusive chance to get up close with their cutting-edge lineup of Nissan vehicles. Adding to the excitement, Nissan's recent contest at the Vancouver International Auto Show gave one lucky winner and their guest a VIP pass to experience Canada's Biggest Night in Music. Nissan will transport Canada's music industry across the city in style, providing Alexander Stewart, Chris Grey, Tony Ann, Tia Wood, and Jamie Fine a green ride to the JUNOS | Skip Orange Carpet in the all-electric Nissan ARIYA. Finally, Nissan will once again be the presenting sponsor of the JUNO Award for Electronic Album of the Year, to be announced at the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada on March 29.

Funding Partners

FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters, a key funding partner of The JUNO Awards, proudly returns as the presenting sponsor of the newly combined Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year award, one of the most anticipated honours of the evening, celebrating rising stars who are making their mark on the Canadian music landscape. The winner will be revealed live during The JUNO Awards Broadcast on March 30. In addition, FACTOR will co-sponsor Songwriters' Circle on March 28, a special event showcasing the incredible talent of Alexander Stewart, Dylan Sinclair, Elisapie, Leif Vollebekk, Lowell, Luna Li, Nemahsis, and Sarah Harmer, who will also be honoured with the Humanitarian Award at the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada.

Music Canada, which is this year marking the 50th anniversary of its Gold and Platinum Certification program, will return as the Presenting Sponsor of the JUNO Awards Gala on March 29. In honour of this milestone anniversary, Music Canada will activate a Gold Carpet with 50 plaques of Gold and Platinum-certified Canadian music serving as the backdrop at the Welcome Reception preceding the event. Additionally, Music Canada will also present the highly coveted Album of the Year, which will be awarded during The JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada on March 29 and present the award for Country Album of the Year which will be announced live on The JUNOS Broadcast on March 30th.

Diamond Partners

National Arts Centre proudly joins as the first-ever Presenting Partner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be presented to Anne Murray, the most decorated artist in JUNO history. This marks the first time the award has been given since 1989, when it was presented to Pierre Juneau, the JUNOS' namesake. As a long-time champion of Canadian artists throughout their careers, the National Arts Centre is a natural fit for this milestone partnership. The award will be presented during The JUNO Awards Broadcast on March 30.

For the sixteenth consecutive year, PwC will continue its trusted role as the Official Ballot Accountant of The JUNO Awards. As the backbone of the voting process, PwC ensures the integrity and accuracy of all submissions, votes, and winners, making their partnership a cornerstone of the JUNOS' success.

Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, proudly joins The 2025 JUNO Awards as the Exclusive Delivery App, transforming The JUNOS Carpet into the vibrant JUNOS | Skip Orange Carpet. In partnership with TikTok Canada, Skip will celebrate iconic Canadian moments through an interactive livestream hosted by Canadian actor and internet personality, Boman Martinez-Reid (@bomanizer). Skip will engage fans nationwide with contests and VIP prizes, offering Skip+ members, the brand's new membership program, exclusive access to JUNO Week events, priority viewing on the Orange Carpet, and the opportunity to walk it themselves. Beyond the carpet, Skip will deliver unforgettable activations, including experiences at the Let's Hear It Live JUNO Block Party (March 27-29) and the exclusive Pre-Show Lounge at BC Place on March 30.

Celebrating its 100th year, SOCAN will once again co-present the Songwriters' Circle on March 28. Additionally, SOCAN will sponsor both songwriting categories at the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada, including Songwriter of the Year and the newly introduced Songwriter of the Year (Non-Performer) award on March 29. To further support nominees and industry professionals, SOCAN will also host SOCAN HQ, a two-day industry event featuring panels and programming designed to provide valuable insights into the music industry.

Platinum Partners

Audio-Technica Canada renews its commitment as the Official Pro Audio Partner of The JUNOS and will sponsor the Jack Richardson Producer of the Year Award announced at the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada. Audio-Technica will provide exclusive pro-audio gear during JUNO Week events, giving fans and industry professionals a hands-on experience with their cutting-edge products. Vancouver locals will also have a chance to win a prize pack of Audio-Technica gear and a unique 2025 JUNOS experience.

Aveeno® joins The JUNOS for the first time as an Official Skincare Partner, engaging nominees and fans at JUNO Week Events. Nominees will enjoy custom skincare selections to get their skin Orange Carpet-ready, and music fans attending the Let's Hear it Live JUNO Block Party can enjoy product samples at the Aveeno® pop-up from Thursday, March 27 to Saturday, March 29 at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza/šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl'e7énḵ Square.

CMRRA, celebrating their 50th anniversary, will once again join forces with CARAS and Music Publishers Canada (MPC) to co-produce Inside the Song, an official JUNO Awards invite-only event that engages and celebrates music publishers, songwriters, and the Canadian music community. Set for May 5 in Toronto, the event keeps the spirit of the show alive post-JUNO week, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to connect with the best of Canada's songwriting talent.

Long-time supporter of The JUNOS, Music Publishers of Canada will be returning as the in association partner of the JUNO Songwriters' Circle JUNO Songwriters' Circle at The Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts on March 28 as well as a co-producer of Inside the Song (in tandem with CMRRA) in Toronto on May 5.

WestJet, will be a combined CARAS and CBC Sponsor and join as the Official Airline of the JUNOS, bringing their brand ethos "Where Your Story Takes Off" to life. Five WestJet Rewards members and their guests will enjoy unforgettable VIP experiences, including an exclusive backstage tour and artist rehearsal, premium tickets to The JUNOS Broadcast, and entry to the official JUNO Awards After Party, in support of MusiCounts. Adding to the excitement, WestJet will also bring a special in-bowl activation, the WestJet Lounge, to Rogers Arena, on broadcast night, bringing fun surprises to fans during Canada's Biggest Night in Music.

Gold Partners

Destination Indigenous continues its sponsorship of Contemporary Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year at the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada on Saturday, March 29, and will be the Presenting Sponsor of the JUNO Honouring Ceremony at the Vancouver Playhouse on March 28.

Live Nation Canada returns to be the presenting sponsor of Chair's Reception on March 27 at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Long & McQuade Musical Instruments, Canada's largest musical instrument retailer, serving the country since 1956, returns as a 13-time presenting sponsor of Adult Alternative Album of the Year which will be announced at the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada on Saturday, March 29.

Brand new sponsor Lush Cosmetics will partner with The JUNOS as an Official Cosmetics Partner bringing its signature self-care experience to the biggest week in Canadian music with the Lush Spa. JUNO Nominees and industry are invited to unwind and refresh at their multi-sensory Lush Spa on Robson Street for a prep & treat before the step & repeat. With refreshing treatments designed to keep the Canadian music community glowing amid the excitement of JUNO Week, Lush is setting the stage for a truly indulgent experience.

Molson Coors Beverage Company and its iconic brand Coors Light step in as the Official Beer of the 2025 JUNOS. Coors Light along with other products from its diverse portfolio, will be featured at select private and public JUNO events. Music fans can raise a glass and celebrate at Molson Coors' branded bar activation at the Let's Hear It Live JUNO Block Party, hosted at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza/šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl'e7énḵ Square from Thursday, March 27 to Saturday, March 29, 2025.

RW&CO. is back as an Official Fashion Partner of the JUNOS, styling first-time nominee Alexander Stewart with four looks for a Lookbook campaign. RW&CO. is also offering all 205 nominees complimentary styling for Canada's Biggest Night in Music and will host a lucky contest winner and their guest for exclusive JUNO week events.

Waypoint joins The JUNOS for the first time as the Official Convenience Store. Through its Chart Topper contest, held in the summer of 2024, one lucky winner and their guest will enjoy an exclusive VIP experience, including access to JUNOfest Presented by CBC Music, the JUNO Songwriters' Circle Presented by SOCAN & FACTOR, in association with Music Publishers Canada, and a walk down the JUNOS | Skip Orange Carpet alongside Canada's top artists. Enhancing the excitement, Waypoint will celebrate JUNO Week across its 222 locations with the launch of Waypoint Cares, its initiative supporting MusiCounts. Plus, fans can enjoy JUNO-themed experiences at Waypoint's Customer Appreciation Day on March 28 at its 350 SE Marine Drive, Vancouver location from 10am-1pm.

YouTube enters its third year of sponsorship and will present the award for Single of the Year at the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada on Saturday, March 29.

CARAS extends its thanks to all of our 2025 brand and industry partners. The 54th Annual JUNO Awards would not be possible without their invaluable support in amplifying Canadian music.

Tickets for The 2025 JUNO Awards are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.ca/JUNOS .

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS' mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 54th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Sunday, March 30, 2025. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) please visit www.junoawards.ca .

