This year's JUNO Awards cycle celebrated Canadian pride, drove discovery and spotlighted beautiful Vancouver, B.C and its homegrown talent across more than 50 events, captured in the official 2025 JUNOS Aftermovie.

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The 54th Annual JUNO Awards turned Vancouver into a national stage for Canadian music, drawing millions of viewers and record-breaking digital engagement. From the star-powered CBC Broadcast to a citywide celebration featuring over 50 events, this year's JUNOS proved that Canadian music is more influential – and more talked about – than ever.

Hosted by global superstar Michael Bublé, the live broadcast opened with a powerful performance featuring Jonita Gandhi, Elisapie, Maestro Fresh Wes and Roxane Bruneau. From standout performances to heartfelt acceptance speeches, including Ottawa's Jeannie Hunter receiving the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award the night captured the heart of the country. Tate McRae took home Album of the Year, in a category that reflected the diversity of Canadian music with nominees spanning four languages: English, French, Punjabi, and Inuktitut.

The CBC Broadcast was streamed over 825,000 times, marking a 400% year-over-year increase. National TV viewership exceeded 2.8 million, peaking at 1.1 million viewers during Bublé's opening monologue. On social, JUNO content racked up over 9.1 million views, with standout moments from bbno$, Nemahsis, Anne Murray, Boi-1da, and Bublé driving engagement.

Beyond the show, JUNO Week energized the city with more than 220 performances across marquee events like the JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards, The Road to The JUNOS series, and the JUNO Songwriters' Circle presented by FACTOR & SOCAN in association with Music Publishers Canada. In total, 208 nominees were celebrated across 46 categories, including 67 first-time nominees and 17 first-time winners. Each brought unique stories and sounds to the national stage, demonstrating the depth and evolution of Canadian music.

The JUNOS also spotlighted long-standing pillars of Canadian music. Anne Murray's Lifetime Achievement Award, sparked one of the night's most emotional responses, both in the arena and online. SUM 41 was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame (CMHF) during the broadcast, joining 2025 CMHF inductees Dan Hill, Ginette Reno, Glass Tiger, and Loreena McKennitt who will be honoured in Calgary at Studio Bell.

Meanwhile, MusiCounts, Canada's national music education charity, invested more than $1.6 million into schools and community programs across the country – helping ensure access to music for the next generation.

Still wanting to relive the magic of this year's JUNOS? Rewatch every performance and moment from the 54th Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast and JUNO Awards Gala on CBC Gem, on CBC Music's YouTube page, JUNO Awards social channels. The official 2025 JUNO Awards Aftermovie is also available to view on The JUNO Awards YouTube channel, highlighting the best moments from 2025 JUNO Week.

