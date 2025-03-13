Must-see performances also announced including host Michael Bublé joined on stage for a special performance with Elisapie, Jonita Gandhi, Maestro Fresh Wes, and Roxane Bruneau

BC artists bbno$, Peach Pit, and Chani Nattan, Inderpal Moga & Jazzy B joined by GMINXR to take the broadcast stage

Joel and Benji Madden to induct Sum 41 into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame presented by TD and Jessie Reyez to present Boi-1da with the International Achievement Award

TORONTO, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC announced the latest additions to the performer lineup and award recipients for The 54th Annual JUNO Awards. Anne Murray, the most JUNO Awarded artist in history, will take the JUNOS stage to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award Presented by the National Arts Centre/Centre National des Arts. This marks a significant moment as Anne Murray will be the first artist recipient of the honour, which is being awarded for the first time since Pierre Juneau, The JUNO Awards' namesake, received it in 1989.

New performers joining the already electrifying lineup will be Elisapie, Jonita Gandhi, Maestro Fresh Wes and Roxane Bruneau for a can't miss performance with host Michael Bublé. British Columbia's own bbno$, Peach Pit, Chani Nattan, Inderpal Moga and Jazzy B with GMINXR will perform for their hometown crowd.

The lineup of presenters continues with Joel and Benji Madden, of Good Charlotte, coming to the JUNOS stage to introduce Sum 41's induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Presented by JUNOS Premier Sponsor, TD Bank Group. Set to release her new album Paid in Memories on March 28, five-time JUNO Award winner Jessie Reyez will present Boi-1da with the International Achievement Award and 2024 Performers and JUNO Award winners The Beaches will present TikTok JUNO Fan Choice. CBC's Allan Hawco from hit series SAINT-PIERRE and Anna Lambe from acclaimed comedy NORTH OF NORTH will take the stage to present during The JUNO Awards Broadcast. Host Michael Bublé will also present the 20th anniversary edition of MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, presented by Anthem Entertainment.

For additional information, visit junoawards.ca/news

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS' mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 54th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Sunday, March 30, 2025. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) please visit www.junoawards.ca.





SOURCE CARAS

[email protected]