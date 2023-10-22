TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The DGC is delighted to announce the winners of the 22nd Annual DGC Awards. The Awards were presented at the annual event on Saturday, October 21, 2023 and returned to the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto for the first time since 2019.

DGC LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Denys Arcand

DGC HONOURARY LIFE MEMBER AWARD

Patricia Gallivan

DGC IMPACT AWARD

Marie Clements

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM

Sarah Polley & Team – Women Talking

ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY

Nisha Pahuja – To Kill a Tiger

JEAN-MARC VALLÉE DGC DISCOVERY AWARD SHORT LIST

Ariane Louis-Seize – Vampire humaniste cherche suicidaire consentant (Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person)

BEST SHORT FILM

Lisa Robertson – smokeBreak

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE FILM

Peter Cosco – Women Talking

BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM

Christopher Donaldson & Roslyn Kalloo – Women Talking

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY

Mike Munn (With Dave Kazala) – To Kill a Tiger

BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM

David McCallum, Jane Tattersall, Alex Bullick, Krystin Hunter, Christopher Alan King – Women Talking

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers & Team – Little Bird, Love is all Around

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES

Fabrizio Filippo & Team – Sort Of, Sort of Janazah

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES (TIE)

Jonathan Rosenbaum & Team – Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Night of the Lights

Lisa Rose Snow & Team – Odd Squad, Why Did The Chick Cross The Dimension? / Off The Clock

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION OR MINI-SERIES

Aisling Chin-Yee & Team – Plan B, Episode 5

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES

Tamara Deverell – Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, The Autopsy

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION OR MINI-SERIES

Brian Kane – Essex County, Episode 3

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Ingrid Jurek – Sort Of, Sort of Janazah

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

Wendy Hallam Martin – The Handmaid's Tale, Safe

BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Chris Mutton, Sandy Pereira & Dev Singh – Essex County, Episode 3

BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Sam Thomson – Sort Of, Sort of I Love You

BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

Jane Tattersall, David McCallum, Brennan Mercer, David Caporale, Dustin Harris, Krystin Hunter, Stefana Fratila, Christopher Alan King, Yuri Gorbachow – The Handmaid's Tale, Safe

BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION OR MINI-SERIES

Jane Tattersall, Ed Douglas, David Caporale, Alex Bullick, David Evans, Susan Conley, Kathy Choi, Rob Hutchins, Kevin Banks, Nadya Hanlon, Jean Bot – Thai Cave Rescue, To Not Offend the Gods

BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

John Douglas Smith, Kayla Stewart, Kevin Banks, Paul Talbott, Kelly McGahey, Taylor Brockelsby – Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Night of the Lights

