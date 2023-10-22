22 Oct, 2023, 00:30 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The DGC is delighted to announce the winners of the 22nd Annual DGC Awards. The Awards were presented at the annual event on Saturday, October 21, 2023 and returned to the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto for the first time since 2019.
Denys Arcand
Patricia Gallivan
Marie Clements
Sarah Polley & Team – Women Talking
Nisha Pahuja – To Kill a Tiger
Ariane Louis-Seize – Vampire humaniste cherche suicidaire consentant (Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person)
Lisa Robertson – smokeBreak
Peter Cosco – Women Talking
Christopher Donaldson & Roslyn Kalloo – Women Talking
Mike Munn (With Dave Kazala) – To Kill a Tiger
David McCallum, Jane Tattersall, Alex Bullick, Krystin Hunter, Christopher Alan King – Women Talking
Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers & Team – Little Bird, Love is all Around
Fabrizio Filippo & Team – Sort Of, Sort of Janazah
Jonathan Rosenbaum & Team – Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Night of the Lights
Lisa Rose Snow & Team – Odd Squad, Why Did The Chick Cross The Dimension? / Off The Clock
Aisling Chin-Yee & Team – Plan B, Episode 5
Tamara Deverell – Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, The Autopsy
Brian Kane – Essex County, Episode 3
Ingrid Jurek – Sort Of, Sort of Janazah
Wendy Hallam Martin – The Handmaid's Tale, Safe
Chris Mutton, Sandy Pereira & Dev Singh – Essex County, Episode 3
Sam Thomson – Sort Of, Sort of I Love You
Jane Tattersall, David McCallum, Brennan Mercer, David Caporale, Dustin Harris, Krystin Hunter, Stefana Fratila, Christopher Alan King, Yuri Gorbachow – The Handmaid's Tale, Safe
Jane Tattersall, Ed Douglas, David Caporale, Alex Bullick, David Evans, Susan Conley, Kathy Choi, Rob Hutchins, Kevin Banks, Nadya Hanlon, Jean Bot – Thai Cave Rescue, To Not Offend the Gods
John Douglas Smith, Kayla Stewart, Kevin Banks, Paul Talbott, Kelly McGahey, Taylor Brockelsby – Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Night of the Lights
The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 4,800 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian screen-based programming.
SOURCE Directors Guild of Canada, National Office
