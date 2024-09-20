NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR 23RD ANNUAL DGC AWARDS
Sep 20, 2024, 13:34 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - We are incredibly excited to announce the 2024 DGC Awards nominees for Feature Film, Documentary and Short Film. The nominees for Television Series, Movies for Television and Mini-Series were previously unveiled on September 4th. Winners will be announced and presented online on Monday, October 28th.
"Our feature film submissions never fail to deliver world-class quality, creativity and innovation," said DGC President Warren P. Sonoda. "The work of my fellow members is inspirational, and I can't wait to celebrate their accomplishments this year."
Selected from over 500 submissions, the full slate of nominations emerged from an incredibly competitive process and represent the creative strength of the Canadian film & television industry.
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM
J. Stevens & Team – Really Happy Someday
Fawzia Mirza & Team – The Queen of My Dreams
Karen Chapman & Team – Village Keeper
Jeff Chan & Team – Code 8 Part II
Karen Knox & Team – We Forgot to Break Up
ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY
Chelsea McMullan – Swan Song
Michael Mabbott & Lucah Rosenberg-Lee – Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story
Omar Majeed & Peter Mishara – Disco's Revenge
Aeyliya Husain – An Unfinished Journey
Shannon Walsh – Adrianne & the Castle
Adrian Wills – A Quiet Girl
JEAN-MARC VALLÉE DGC DISCOVERY AWARD
Kaniehtiio Horn – Seeds
Matthew Rankin – Universal Language
Marie-Hélène Viens & Philippe Lupien – You Are Not Alone
Yuqi Kang – 7 Beats per Minute
Melanie Oates – Sweet Angel Baby
BEST SHORT FILM
Alyson Richards – I Was Here
Phillip Barker – EarthWorm
Richard Rotter – Bloodline
Shubham Chhabra – Cash Cows
Liz Whitmere – Cold
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM
Tamara Deverell – Priscilla
Carol Spier & Jason Clarke – The Dead Don't Hurt
Oleg M. Savytski – Queen of Bones
Yola van Leeuwenkamp – Dis-moi pourquoi ces choses sont si belles
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM (LIMITED BUDGET)
Andrew Berry – The Silent Planet
Stephen Britton Osler – Monica's News
Joel Richardson – Kipkemboi
Xavier Georges – Sweet Angel Baby
Meagan Budgell – We Forgot to Break Up
Michael Pierson – The Queen of My Dreams
BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Matt Lyon – Code 8 Part II
Hugh Elchuk – Suze
Anna Catley – We Forgot to Break Up
Jorge Weisz – Sweetland
Sandy Pereira – Young Werther
BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY
Peter Denes & Steve Taylor – The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal
Mike Munn – Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story
Omar Majeed with Peter Mishara & Navin Harrilal – Disco's Revenge
Shane Belcourt & Matt Lyon – Wilfred Buck
Mike Munn & Eamonn O'Connor with Caitlin Durlak – Black Life: Untold Stories, Migrations
BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Dashen Naidoo, Jill Purdy, Jack Madigan – Trap
Elma Bello, J.R. Fountain, Kevin Banks, Krystin Hunter, Paul Germann, Ian Geldart, Nadya Hanlon – Queen of Bones
Claudia Pinto, Kelly McGahey – Sweet Angel Baby
Bryson Cassidy, Jeremy Laing – The Silent Planet
The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 7,000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for Members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian film and television programming.
SOURCE Directors Guild of Canada, National Office
