NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR 23RD ANNUAL DGC AWARDS

Directors Guild of Canada, National Office

Sep 20, 2024, 13:34 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - We are incredibly excited to announce the 2024 DGC Awards nominees for Feature Film, Documentary and Short Film. The nominees for Television Series, Movies for Television and Mini-Series were previously unveiled on September 4th. Winners will be announced and presented online on Monday, October 28th.

"Our feature film submissions never fail to deliver world-class quality, creativity and innovation," said DGC President Warren P. Sonoda. "The work of my fellow members is inspirational, and I can't wait to celebrate their accomplishments this year."

Selected from over 500 submissions, the full slate of nominations emerged from an incredibly competitive process and represent the creative strength of the Canadian film & television industry.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM
J. Stevens & Team – Really Happy Someday
Fawzia Mirza & Team – The Queen of My Dreams
Karen Chapman & Team – Village Keeper
Jeff Chan & Team – Code 8 Part II
Karen Knox & Team – We Forgot to Break Up

ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY
Chelsea McMullanSwan Song
Michael Mabbott & Lucah Rosenberg-Lee – Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story
Omar Majeed & Peter MisharaDisco's Revenge
Aeyliya Husain – An Unfinished Journey
Shannon WalshAdrianne & the Castle
Adrian Wills – A Quiet Girl

JEAN-MARC VALLÉE DGC DISCOVERY AWARD
Kaniehtiio Horn – Seeds
Matthew RankinUniversal Language
Marie-Hélène Viens & Philippe LupienYou Are Not Alone
Yuqi Kang7 Beats per Minute
Melanie OatesSweet Angel Baby

BEST SHORT FILM
Alyson RichardsI Was Here
Phillip BarkerEarthWorm
Richard RotterBloodline
Shubham ChhabraCash Cows
Liz WhitmereCold

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM
Tamara DeverellPriscilla
Carol Spier & Jason ClarkeThe Dead Don't Hurt
Oleg M. Savytski – Queen of Bones
Yola van LeeuwenkampDis-moi pourquoi ces choses sont si belles

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM (LIMITED BUDGET)
Andrew BerryThe Silent Planet
Stephen Britton OslerMonica's News
Joel RichardsonKipkemboi
Xavier GeorgesSweet Angel Baby
Meagan BudgellWe Forgot to Break Up
Michael PiersonThe Queen of My Dreams

BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Matt LyonCode 8 Part II
Hugh ElchukSuze
Anna CatleyWe Forgot to Break Up
Jorge WeiszSweetland
Sandy PereiraYoung Werther

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY
Peter Denes & Steve TaylorThe Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal
Mike MunnAny Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story
Omar Majeed with Peter Mishara & Navin HarrilalDisco's Revenge
Shane Belcourt & Matt LyonWilfred Buck
Mike Munn & Eamonn O'Connor with Caitlin DurlakBlack Life: Untold Stories, Migrations

BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Dashen Naidoo, Jill Purdy, Jack MadiganTrap
Elma Bello, J.R. Fountain, Kevin Banks, Krystin Hunter, Paul Germann, Ian Geldart, Nadya HanlonQueen of Bones
Claudia Pinto, Kelly McGaheySweet Angel Baby
Bryson Cassidy, Jeremy LaingThe Silent Planet

The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 7,000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for Members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian film and television programming.

