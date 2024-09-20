NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR 23RD ANNUAL DGC AWARDS

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - We are incredibly excited to announce the 2024 DGC Awards nominees for Feature Film, Documentary and Short Film. The nominees for Television Series, Movies for Television and Mini-Series were previously unveiled on September 4th. Winners will be announced and presented online on Monday, October 28th.

"Our feature film submissions never fail to deliver world-class quality, creativity and innovation," said DGC President Warren P. Sonoda. "The work of my fellow members is inspirational, and I can't wait to celebrate their accomplishments this year."

Selected from over 500 submissions, the full slate of nominations emerged from an incredibly competitive process and represent the creative strength of the Canadian film & television industry.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM

J. Stevens & Team – Really Happy Someday

Fawzia Mirza & Team – The Queen of My Dreams

Karen Chapman & Team – Village Keeper

Jeff Chan & Team – Code 8 Part II

Karen Knox & Team – We Forgot to Break Up

ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY

Chelsea McMullan – Swan Song

Michael Mabbott & Lucah Rosenberg-Lee – Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story

Omar Majeed & Peter Mishara – Disco's Revenge

Aeyliya Husain – An Unfinished Journey

Shannon Walsh – Adrianne & the Castle

Adrian Wills – A Quiet Girl

JEAN-MARC VALLÉE DGC DISCOVERY AWARD

Kaniehtiio Horn – Seeds

Matthew Rankin – Universal Language

Marie-Hélène Viens & Philippe Lupien – You Are Not Alone

Yuqi Kang – 7 Beats per Minute

Melanie Oates – Sweet Angel Baby

BEST SHORT FILM

Alyson Richards – I Was Here

Phillip Barker – EarthWorm

Richard Rotter – Bloodline

Shubham Chhabra – Cash Cows

Liz Whitmere – Cold

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM

Tamara Deverell – Priscilla

Carol Spier & Jason Clarke – The Dead Don't Hurt

Oleg M. Savytski – Queen of Bones

Yola van Leeuwenkamp – Dis-moi pourquoi ces choses sont si belles

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM (LIMITED BUDGET)

Andrew Berry – The Silent Planet

Stephen Britton Osler – Monica's News

Joel Richardson – Kipkemboi

Xavier Georges – Sweet Angel Baby

Meagan Budgell – We Forgot to Break Up

Michael Pierson – The Queen of My Dreams

BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM

Matt Lyon – Code 8 Part II

Hugh Elchuk – Suze

Anna Catley – We Forgot to Break Up

Jorge Weisz – Sweetland

Sandy Pereira – Young Werther

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY

Peter Denes & Steve Taylor – The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal

Mike Munn – Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story

Omar Majeed with Peter Mishara & Navin Harrilal – Disco's Revenge

Shane Belcourt & Matt Lyon – Wilfred Buck

Mike Munn & Eamonn O'Connor with Caitlin Durlak – Black Life: Untold Stories, Migrations

BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM

Dashen Naidoo, Jill Purdy, Jack Madigan – Trap

Elma Bello, J.R. Fountain, Kevin Banks, Krystin Hunter, Paul Germann, Ian Geldart, Nadya Hanlon – Queen of Bones

Claudia Pinto, Kelly McGahey – Sweet Angel Baby

Bryson Cassidy, Jeremy Laing – The Silent Planet

