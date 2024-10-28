WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR 23RD ANNUAL DGC AWARDS
Oct 28, 2024, 16:02 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The DGC is delighted to announce the winners of the 23rd Annual DGC Awards. The Awards were presented online on Monday, October 28, 2024 and announced by DGC Members Anthony Q. Farrell and Amy Jo Johnson.
DGC IMPACT AWARD
Nicole Close
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM (TIE)
Fawzia Mirza – The Queen of My Dreams
Karen Knox – We Forgot to Break Up
ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY
Chelsea McMullan – Swan Song
JEAN-MARC VALLÉE DGC DISCOVERY AWARD
Kaniehtiio Horn – Seeds
BEST SHORT FILM
Alyson Richards – I Was Here
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM (LIMITED BUDGET) (TIE)
Joel Richardson – Kipkemboi
Michael Pierson – The Queen of My Dreams
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM
Tamara Deverell – Priscilla
BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Matt Lyon – Code 8 Part II
BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY
Peter Denes & Steve Taylor – The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal
BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Dashen Naidoo, Jill Purdy, Jack Madigan – Trap
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES
Amanda Tapping – Dead Boy Detectives
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES
Tig Fong – What We Do in The Shadows
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES
Winnifred Jong – Jane
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES
Marie Clements – Bones of Crows
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES & MINI-SERIES
James Philpott – Bones of Crows
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES & MINI-SERIES
Shayne Fox – What We Do in the Shadows
BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Nicholas Wong – Halo
BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES
Lara Johnston – Fellow Travelers
BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Gloria Tong – Bria Mack Gets a Life
BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Adam Stein, Dale Sheldrake, Brennan Mercer, Dave Caporale, Nadya Hanlon, Claire Dobson, James Bastable, Andrew Wright, Alex Bullick, Jean Bot, Joe Mancuso – Halo
BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION OR MINI-SERIES
Danielle McBride, Ed Douglas, Éve Corrêa-Guedes, Craig MacLellan, Scott Hitchon, Joe Mancuso – Fellow Travelers
BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Janice Ierulli, Mark Shnuriwsky, Matthew Hussey, Sue Fawcett, Michael Legedza, Joe Wazana, Simon Miminis – The Hardy Boys
