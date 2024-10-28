WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR 23RD ANNUAL DGC AWARDS

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The DGC is delighted to announce the winners of the 23rd Annual DGC Awards. The Awards were presented online on Monday, October 28, 2024 and announced by DGC Members Anthony Q. Farrell and Amy Jo Johnson.

DGC IMPACT AWARD

Nicole Close

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM (TIE)

Fawzia Mirza – The Queen of My Dreams

Karen Knox – We Forgot to Break Up

ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY

Chelsea McMullan – Swan Song

JEAN-MARC VALLÉE DGC DISCOVERY AWARD

Kaniehtiio Horn – Seeds

BEST SHORT FILM

Alyson Richards – I Was Here

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM (LIMITED BUDGET) (TIE)

Joel Richardson – Kipkemboi

Michael Pierson – The Queen of My Dreams

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM

Tamara Deverell – Priscilla

BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM

Matt Lyon – Code 8 Part II

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY

Peter Denes & Steve Taylor – The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal

BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM

Dashen Naidoo, Jill Purdy, Jack Madigan – Trap

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES

Amanda Tapping – Dead Boy Detectives

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES

Tig Fong – What We Do in The Shadows

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES

Winnifred Jong – Jane

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES

Marie Clements – Bones of Crows

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES & MINI-SERIES

James Philpott – Bones of Crows

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES & MINI-SERIES

Shayne Fox – What We Do in the Shadows

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

Nicholas Wong – Halo

BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES

Lara Johnston – Fellow Travelers

BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Gloria Tong – Bria Mack Gets a Life

BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

Adam Stein, Dale Sheldrake, Brennan Mercer, Dave Caporale, Nadya Hanlon, Claire Dobson, James Bastable, Andrew Wright, Alex Bullick, Jean Bot, Joe Mancuso – Halo

BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION OR MINI-SERIES

Danielle McBride, Ed Douglas, Éve Corrêa-Guedes, Craig MacLellan, Scott Hitchon, Joe Mancuso – Fellow Travelers

BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Janice Ierulli, Mark Shnuriwsky, Matthew Hussey, Sue Fawcett, Michael Legedza, Joe Wazana, Simon Miminis – The Hardy Boys

The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 4,800 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian screen-based programming.

