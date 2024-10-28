WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR 23RD ANNUAL DGC AWARDS

News provided by

Directors Guild of Canada, National Office

Oct 28, 2024, 16:02 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The DGC is delighted to announce the winners of the 23rd Annual DGC Awards. The Awards were presented online on Monday, October 28, 2024 and announced by DGC Members Anthony Q. Farrell and Amy Jo Johnson.

DGC IMPACT AWARD
Nicole Close

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM (TIE)
Fawzia Mirza – The Queen of My Dreams
Karen Knox – We Forgot to Break Up

ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY
Chelsea McMullan – Swan Song

JEAN-MARC VALLÉE DGC DISCOVERY AWARD
Kaniehtiio Horn – Seeds

BEST SHORT FILM
Alyson Richards – I Was Here

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM (LIMITED BUDGET) (TIE)
Joel Richardson – Kipkemboi
Michael Pierson – The Queen of My Dreams

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FILM
Tamara Deverell – Priscilla

BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Matt Lyon – Code 8 Part II

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY
Peter Denes & Steve Taylor – The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal

BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Dashen Naidoo, Jill Purdy, Jack Madigan – Trap

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES
Amanda Tapping – Dead Boy Detectives

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES
Tig Fong – What We Do in The Shadows

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES
Winnifred Jong – Jane

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES
Marie Clements – Bones of Crows

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES & MINI-SERIES
James Philpott – Bones of Crows

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES & MINI-SERIES
Shayne Fox – What We Do in the Shadows

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Nicholas Wong – Halo

BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION & MINI-SERIES
Lara Johnston – Fellow Travelers

BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Gloria Tong – Bria Mack Gets a Life

BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Adam Stein, Dale Sheldrake, Brennan Mercer, Dave Caporale, Nadya Hanlon, Claire Dobson, James Bastable, Andrew Wright, Alex Bullick, Jean Bot, Joe Mancuso – Halo

BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION OR MINI-SERIES
Danielle McBride, Ed Douglas, Éve Corrêa-Guedes, Craig MacLellan, Scott Hitchon, Joe Mancuso – Fellow Travelers

BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Janice Ierulli, Mark Shnuriwsky, Matthew Hussey, Sue Fawcett, Michael Legedza, Joe Wazana, Simon Miminis – The Hardy Boys

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @DGCTalent. Use the hashtag #DGCAwards to join the conversation!

The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 4,800 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian screen-based programming.

SOURCE Directors Guild of Canada, National Office

Media: Ian Gillespie - Director of Communications, 416-459-5932, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Directors Guild of Canada, National Office