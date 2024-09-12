JEAN-MARC VALLÉE DGC DISCOVERY LONG LIST SHINES LIGHT ON GROUNDBREAKING FILMS

Films up for 2024 award screen at festivals across Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Directors Guild of Canada is pleased and proud to announce the 12 long-listed films for the 2024 Jean-Marc Vallée DGC Discovery Award, spotlighting emerging Canadian directors to watch out for this festival season.

The films will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Festival du nouveau cinéma (FNC), the Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF), the Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF), Atlantic International Film Festival (AIFF), the St. John's International Women's Film Festival (SJIWFF) and some have already appeared at Hot Docs. Following the list of films is a summary of which festivals these films are playing at, for those festivals which have announced all or part of their slate of films.

"We are honoured and thrilled to be able to amplify these bold new voices, artists who've created trailblazing cinematic works" said Warren P. Sonoda, DGC President. "These filmmakers showcase both the talent and the diverse range of voices keeping Canadian cinema at the cutting-edge."

In 2022, the Discovery Award was rededicated to long-time DGC Director Member Jean-Marc Vallée. The Discovery Award Jury is chaired by Andrea Martinez Crowther, along with Ivan Madeira, Hayley Gray, Ryan Couldrey, Fawzia Mirza, and Charles Uwagbai.

2024 Discovery Award Long List:

7 Beats Per Minute, Yuqi Kang

A French Youth, Jérémie Battaglia

Inedia, Liz Cairns

Lovely, Serville Poblete

Monica's News, Pamela Gallant

Seeds, Kaniehtiio Horn

Seguridad, Tamara Segura

Simply Johanne, Nadine Valcin

Sweet Angel Baby, Melanie Oates

Universal Language, Matthew Rankin

You Are Not Alone (Vous n'êtes pas seuls), Marie-Hélène Viens & Philippe Lupien

Young Werther, José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço

Hot Docs:

7 Beats Per Minute, A French Youth

TIFF:

Seeds, Sweet Angel Baby, Universal Language, You Are Not Alone (Vous n'êtes pas seuls), Young Werther

VIFF:

7 Beats Per Minute, Inedia, Seeds, Universal Language

CIFF:

7 Beats Per Minute, Monica's News

AIFF:

Monica's News, Seeds, Sweet Angel Baby

FNC:

Inedia, Universal Language, You Are Not Alone (Vous n'êtes pas seuls)

The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 7,000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for Members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian film and television programming.

