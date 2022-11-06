Nov 06, 2022, 02:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The DGC is delighted to announce the winners of the 2022 DGC Awards. The Guild received over 450 submissions this year for both film and television categories.
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM
David Cronenberg – Crimes of the Future
ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY
Madison Thomas – Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On
DGC JEAN-MARC VALLÉE DISCOVERY AWARD
Anthony Shim – Riceboy Sleeps
BEST SHORT FILM
Hayley Gray – Send the Rain
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE FILM
Tamara Deverell – Nightmare Alley
BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Cam McLauchlin – Nightmare Alley
BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY
Sarah Peddie – Unloved: Huronia's Forgotten Children
BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Nathan Robitaille, Jill Purdy, Dashen Naidoo, Josh Brown, Nelson Ferreira, Kayla Stewart, Craig MacLellan, Kevin Banks – Nightmare Alley
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES
Charles Officer – The Porter, Episode 101, Episode 1
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES
Fabrizio Filippo – Sort Of, Episode 101, Sort of Gone
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES
Melanie Orr – The Hardy Boys, Episode 207, The Doctor's Orders
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Helen Shaver – Station Eleven, Episode 108, Who's There?
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES
Elisabeth Williams – The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 405, Chicago
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Elisa Sauvé – Sneakerella
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Zoë Sakellaropoulo – Ghosts, Episode 109, Alberta's Fan
Zoë Sakellaropoulo – The Bold Type, Episode 505, Don't Turn Away
BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Ana Yavari – The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 407, Home
BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Maureen Grant – Stolen by Their Father
BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Lee Walker – Astrid and Lilly Save the World, Episode 105, A-Borg
BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
David McCallum, Ed Douglas, Marvyn Dennis, Peter Thillaye, Kayla Stewart, Jean Bot – The Porter, Episode 108, Episode 8
BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer, Martin Gwynn Jones, David Caporale – The North Water, Episode 103, Homo Homini Lupus
BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
John Douglas Smith, Kayla Stewart, Paul Talbott, Kelly McGahey, Taylor Brockelsby, Kevin Banks – Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Episode 112, Into the Trash
The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 6,000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for Members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian film & television programming.
