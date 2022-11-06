TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The DGC is delighted to announce the winners of the 2022 DGC Awards. The Guild received over 450 submissions this year for both film and television categories.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM

David Cronenberg – Crimes of the Future

ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY

Madison Thomas – Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On

DGC JEAN-MARC VALLÉE DISCOVERY AWARD

Anthony Shim – Riceboy Sleeps

BEST SHORT FILM

Hayley Gray – Send the Rain

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE FILM

Tamara Deverell – Nightmare Alley



BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM

Cam McLauchlin – Nightmare Alley

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY

Sarah Peddie – Unloved: Huronia's Forgotten Children

BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM

Nathan Robitaille, Jill Purdy, Dashen Naidoo, Josh Brown, Nelson Ferreira, Kayla Stewart, Craig MacLellan, Kevin Banks – Nightmare Alley

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES

Charles Officer – The Porter, Episode 101, Episode 1

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES

Fabrizio Filippo – Sort Of, Episode 101, Sort of Gone

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES

Melanie Orr – The Hardy Boys, Episode 207, The Doctor's Orders

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Helen Shaver – Station Eleven, Episode 108, Who's There?

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES

Elisabeth Williams – The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 405, Chicago

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Elisa Sauvé – Sneakerella

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Zoë Sakellaropoulo – Ghosts, Episode 109, Alberta's Fan

Zoë Sakellaropoulo – The Bold Type, Episode 505, Don't Turn Away

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

Ana Yavari – The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 407, Home



BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Maureen Grant – Stolen by Their Father

BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Lee Walker – Astrid and Lilly Save the World, Episode 105, A-Borg

BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

David McCallum, Ed Douglas, Marvyn Dennis, Peter Thillaye, Kayla Stewart, Jean Bot – The Porter, Episode 108, Episode 8



BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer, Martin Gwynn Jones, David Caporale – The North Water, Episode 103, Homo Homini Lupus

BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

John Douglas Smith, Kayla Stewart, Paul Talbott, Kelly McGahey, Taylor Brockelsby, Kevin Banks – Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Episode 112, Into the Trash

