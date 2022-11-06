WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR 21st ANNUAL DGC AWARDS Français

News provided by

Directors Guild of Canada, National Office

Nov 06, 2022, 02:00 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The DGC is delighted to announce the winners of the 2022 DGC Awards. The Guild received over 450 submissions this year for both film and television categories.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM
David CronenbergCrimes of the Future

ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY
Madison ThomasBuffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On

DGC JEAN-MARC VALLÉE DISCOVERY AWARD
Anthony ShimRiceboy Sleeps

BEST SHORT FILM
Hayley GraySend the Rain                              

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE FILM
Tamara DeverellNightmare Alley

BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Cam McLauchlinNightmare Alley

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY
Sarah PeddieUnloved: Huronia's Forgotten Children    

BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Nathan Robitaille, Jill Purdy, Dashen Naidoo, Josh Brown, Nelson Ferreira, Kayla Stewart, Craig MacLellan, Kevin Banks – Nightmare Alley

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES
Charles OfficerThe Porter, Episode 101, Episode 1

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES
Fabrizio FilippoSort Of, Episode 101, Sort of Gone

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES
Melanie OrrThe Hardy Boys, Episode 207, The Doctor's Orders

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Helen ShaverStation Eleven, Episode 108, Who's There?

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES
Elisabeth WilliamsThe Handmaid's Tale, Episode 405, Chicago

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Elisa Sauvé – Sneakerella

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Zoë Sakellaropoulo – Ghosts, Episode 109, Alberta's Fan
Zoë Sakellaropoulo – The Bold Type, Episode 505, Don't Turn Away

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Ana YavariThe Handmaid's Tale, Episode 407, Home
 
BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Maureen GrantStolen by Their Father

BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Lee WalkerAstrid and Lilly Save the World, Episode 105, A-Borg

BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
David McCallum, Ed Douglas, Marvyn Dennis, Peter Thillaye, Kayla Stewart, Jean Bot – The Porter, Episode 108, Episode 8
 
BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer, Martin Gwynn Jones, David CaporaleThe North Water, Episode 103, Homo Homini Lupus

BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
John Douglas Smith, Kayla Stewart, Paul Talbott, Kelly McGahey, Taylor Brockelsby, Kevin BanksFraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Episode 112, Into the Trash

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @DGCTalent. Use the hashtag #DGCAwards to join the conversation!

The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 6,000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for Members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian film & television programming.

SOURCE Directors Guild of Canada, National Office

For further information: Ian Gillespie - Director of Communications, 416-459-5932, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Directors Guild of Canada, National Office