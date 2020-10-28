Winners Announced for 19th Annual DGC Awards
Oct 28, 2020, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The DGC is delighted to announce the winners of the 2020 DGC Awards. There were over 300 submissions this year in both film and television from across the country.
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM
Vincenzo Natali - In the Tall Grass
ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY
Michelle Latimer - Inconvenient Indian
DGC DISCOVERY AWARD
Tracey Deer - Beans
BEST SHORT FILM
Tiffany Hsiung - Sing Me a Lullaby
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE FILM
Diana Abbatangelo - Akilla's Escape
BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Ron Sanders - Falling
BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY
Caroline Christie (with Roland Schlimme) - Meat the Future
BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Dave Rose, David McCallum, Adam Stein, Claire Dobson, Krystin Hunter, Kevin Banks, Jean Bot, Christopher Alan King - In the Tall Grass
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES
Holly Dale - Transplant, Episode 101, Pilot
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES
Daniel Levy & Andrew Cividino - Schitt's Creek, Episode 614, Happy Ending
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES
Megan Follows - Heartland, Episode 1304, The Eye of the Storm
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Winnifred Jong - Mystery 101: Dead Talk
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES
Ingrid Jurek - Titans, Episode 207, Bruce Wayne
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Dennis Davenport - Cardinal: Until the Night, Robert
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Lisa Soper - The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Episode 303, Heavy is the Crown
Ian Brock - Utopia Falls, Episode 110, If I Ruled the World
BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Aaron Marshall - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 309, Heroic
BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Sandy Pereira - Cardinal: Until the Night, Scott
BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Paul Winestock - Schitt's Creek, Episode 613, Start Spreading the News
BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
David McCallum, Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer, Brent Pickett, Krystin Hunter, Yuri Gorbachow -The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 309, Heroic
BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
David McCallum, Barry Gilmore, Jane Tattersall, David Caporale, Brennan Mercer - Cardinal: Until the Night, John & Lise
BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Danielle McBride, John Smith - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @DGCTalent. Use the hashtag #DGCAwards to join the conversation!
The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 5,000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for Members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian film & television programming.
SOURCE Directors Guild of Canada, National Office
For further information: Media: Ian Gillespie - Director of Communications, 416-459-5932, [email protected]