Winners Announced for 19th Annual DGC Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The DGC is delighted to announce the winners of the 2020 DGC Awards. There were over 300 submissions this year in both film and television from across the country.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM

Vincenzo Natali - In the Tall Grass

ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY

Michelle Latimer - Inconvenient Indian



DGC DISCOVERY AWARD

Tracey Deer - Beans



BEST SHORT FILM

Tiffany Hsiung - Sing Me a Lullaby



BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE FILM

Diana Abbatangelo - Akilla's Escape



BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM

Ron Sanders - Falling



BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY

Caroline Christie (with Roland Schlimme) - Meat the Future



BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM

Dave Rose, David McCallum, Adam Stein, Claire Dobson, Krystin Hunter, Kevin Banks, Jean Bot, Christopher Alan King - In the Tall Grass

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES

Holly Dale - Transplant, Episode 101, Pilot

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES

Daniel Levy & Andrew Cividino - Schitt's Creek, Episode 614, Happy Ending

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES

Megan Follows - Heartland, Episode 1304, The Eye of the Storm

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Winnifred Jong - Mystery 101: Dead Talk

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES

Ingrid Jurek - Titans, Episode 207, Bruce Wayne

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Dennis Davenport - Cardinal: Until the Night, Robert

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Lisa Soper - The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Episode 303, Heavy is the Crown

Ian Brock - Utopia Falls, Episode 110, If I Ruled the World

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

Aaron Marshall - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 309, Heroic



BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

Sandy Pereira - Cardinal: Until the Night, Scott

BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Paul Winestock - Schitt's Creek, Episode 613, Start Spreading the News



BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES

David McCallum, Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer, Brent Pickett, Krystin Hunter, Yuri Gorbachow -The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 309, Heroic

BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES

David McCallum, Barry Gilmore, Jane Tattersall, David Caporale, Brennan Mercer - Cardinal: Until the Night, John & Lise

BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES

Danielle McBride, John Smith - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage

