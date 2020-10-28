Winners Announced for 19th Annual DGC Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The DGC is delighted to announce the winners of the 2020 DGC Awards. There were over 300 submissions this year in both film and television from across the country.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM
Vincenzo NataliIn the Tall Grass

ALLAN KING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOCUMENTARY
Michelle LatimerInconvenient Indian

DGC DISCOVERY AWARD
Tracey Deer - Beans

BEST SHORT FILM
Tiffany Hsiung - Sing Me a Lullaby

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE FILM
Diana AbbatangeloAkilla's Escape

BEST PICTURE EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Ron SandersFalling

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DOCUMENTARY
Caroline Christie (with Roland Schlimme) - Meat the Future

BEST SOUND EDITING – FEATURE FILM
Dave Rose, David McCallum, Adam Stein, Claire Dobson, Krystin Hunter, Kevin Banks, Jean Bot, Christopher Alan KingIn the Tall Grass

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES
Holly Dale - Transplant, Episode 101, Pilot

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES
Daniel Levy & Andrew CividinoSchitt's Creek, Episode 614, Happy Ending

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES
Megan FollowsHeartland, Episode 1304, The Eye of the Storm

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Winnifred JongMystery 101: Dead Talk

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – DRAMATIC SERIES
Ingrid JurekTitans, Episode 207, Bruce Wayne

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Dennis Davenport - Cardinal: Until the Night, Robert

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Lisa SoperThe Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Episode 303, Heavy is the Crown
Ian Brock - Utopia Falls, Episode 110, If I Ruled the World

BEST PICTURE EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
Aaron MarshallThe Handmaid's Tale, Episode 309, Heroic

BEST PICTURE EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
Sandy PereiraCardinal: Until the Night, Scott

BEST PICTURE EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Paul Winestock - Schitt's Creek, Episode 613, Start Spreading the News

BEST SOUND EDITING – DRAMATIC SERIES
David McCallum, Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer, Brent Pickett, Krystin Hunter, Yuri Gorbachow -The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 309, Heroic

BEST SOUND EDITING – MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES
David McCallum, Barry Gilmore, Jane Tattersall, David Caporale, Brennan Mercer - Cardinal: Until the Night, John & Lise

BEST SOUND EDITING – COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES
Danielle McBride, John SmithBaroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage

The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 5,000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for Members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian film & television programming.

