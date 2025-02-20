Club RJ Oasis: A New Way for Quebecers to Travel with Confidence

MIRABEL, QC, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Club RJ Oasis is launching with a clear mission: to offer Quebecers a safe and flexible alternative to all-inclusive hotels by providing vacation condo rentals around the world.

"As Quebec-based property owners, we understand the needs of local travelers and want to offer them a new way to explore the world. With carefully selected condos in breathtaking seaside destinations, Club RJ Oasis ensures comfortable, authentic stays tailored to the expectations of Quebecers seeking freedom and tranquility." – Ray Junior Courtemanche

Why Choose Club RJ Oasis?

Founder's Credibility: Stay in properties owned by Ray Junior Courtemanche, available internationally.

Safety and Trust: Rent from Quebec-based owners and travel with peace of mind.

Unique Experience: Avoid all-inclusive resorts and enjoy a personalized, flexible stay.

Comfort and Quality: Stay in modern, well-located, and luxurious condos for a worry-free vacation.

Club RJ Oasis is Growing

Each property is carefully selected by its owners, who have personally experienced the beauty and uniqueness of these destinations. These paradise-like locations are highly sought-after by tourists and celebrities worldwide.

Exclusive Contest: Win a One-Week Stay in Tulum!

To celebrate its launch, Club RJ Oasis is offering the chance to win a one-week stay in Tulum for 6 people! To enter, visit our social media pages and follow the contest instructions before March 10, 2025.

Follow us on social media: https://linktr.ee/clubrjoasis

Book Now!

Quebecers can book their next getaway with Club RJ Oasis today and experience a new, more immersive way to travel.

SOURCE Investissement Ray Junior

Press Contact: Chloé Courtemanche, Marketing Director, [email protected], 514-433-5355