MIRABEL, QC, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Quebec is about to welcome an unprecedented project that will transform the province's tourism landscape: the largest water park ever built in Quebec, built by Investissement Ray Junior, named Mōrea Water Park. Inspired by the vibrant culture of French Polynesia, this name perfectly embodies the essence of escape, adventure, and conviviality, while evoking the beauty of tropical islands. A true tribute to family happiness and the spirit of travel, Mōrea will become a must-visit destination for both Quebecers and visitors from around the world.

An Exotic Journey in the Heart of Quebec

Mōrea Water Park will not just be a water park but a complete immersion into an exotic world where the spirit of the French Polynesian islands blends with Quebec innovation. Located in the heart of Cité Mirabel, the park will offer a unique experience, combining thrilling rides with relaxing family moments. Spectacular water slides, a lazy river, an indoor surf area, a wellness center and spa, as well as restaurants and boutiques – every corner of Mōrea Water Park will invite visitors to escape.

The park's architecture and design have been carefully planned to recreate the warm atmosphere of the islands. With elements inspired by French Polynesian landscapes, traditional huts, and lush vegetation, Mōrea Water Park will be a true haven of peace and enjoyment. The experience will be centered around conviviality, with a range of activities suitable for families and all generations.

A Project by Ray Junior Courtemanche, the Visionary Builder

Behind this ambitious project is Ray Junior Courtemanche, a visionary known for his large-scale achievements. His goal is clear: to offer families an exceptional place where emotion and fun come together to create unforgettable memories. "Mōrea is a dream come true. This project is particularly close to my heart, inspired by the beauty of the islands and my own travels. I wanted to create a place where young and old alike could share unforgettable moments together, a place where joy, family, and nature meet to offer endless happiness," said Mr. Courtemanche, founder of Investissement Ray Junior.

An Outstanding Economic and Tourism Impact

Mōrea Water Park will not only redefine Quebec's tourism offering but also become a major economic driver for the region. The park will include a convention center on the top floor, designed to accommodate both private and large-scale events. This versatile and modular space will also serve as a performance hall, providing a venue for various occasions. A second hotel will complement the main complex, and an aerial walkway will connect the three buildings to facilitate movement and ensure visitor safety. This second hotel will feature a 1,500-seat performance hall.

In addition to creating over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, Mōrea Water Park will attract visitors from all backgrounds, contributing to the growth of Quebec tourism. Partnerships with local and international stakeholders are already being developed to ensure an exceptional experience for future visitors.

Safety and Accessibility : A Priority

The site's layout has been designed to ensure smooth and secure circulation. Traffic flow will be optimized, with dedicated sidewalks and drop-off areas for buses to maximize pedestrian safety. In partnership with the City of Mirabel, transportation solutions, including Exo services and an electric bike station, will be implemented.

Environmental Management

Engineering experts have been consulted to integrate the best water treatment technologies, enabling water recycling and reuse with an ecological approach. To reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and mitigate climate change, parking will be integrated into an 11-story building. This design minimizes pavement sprawl and outdoor vehicle parking, reducing heat absorption from asphalt and cars.

A Place, A Dream, An Adventure

Mōrea Water Park is much more than a water park. It is a promise of happiness, a call to adventure, a return to the roots of pure and simple joy. The largest water park in Quebec will soon begin construction and will open its doors in the near future to offer everyone a unique experience.

Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime. Let yourself be transported to Mōrea Water Park, where every moment is a celebration of happiness and family.

