It is officially approved: A large-scale indoor water park will be built in Cité Mirabel

MIRABEL, QC, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The City of Mirabel has officially unveiled, during its presentation on future development projects for 2025, an exceptional recreational tourism project: a world-class indoor water park in Cité Mirabel. This visionary project, led by Visionary Builder Ray Junior Courtemanche, represents an investment of $175 to $200 million and is set to become a major economic and tourism driver for the region and Greater Montreal.

An immersive and innovative aquatic experience

This multifunctional complex, set to become a must-visit destination, will feature over 20 unique water attractions, including a water roller coaster, a lazy river, and much more. It will also include two hotels, a 1,500-seat performance hall, and a 70,000-square-foot convention center located on the 11th floor, offering breathtaking sunset views from its terrace. Additionally, rooftop reception halls on the 14th floor of the second hotel will be available for large events and weddings.

A complete entertainment hub

In addition to the water attractions, the project will feature outdoor recreation shops dedicated to water sports, aviation, camping, skateboarding, cycling, skiing, and more! It will also include trendy evening restaurants, a fast-food zone, beauty and spa services, as well as an innovative multi-level parking structure. This parking design will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by shielding cars from sunlight, thereby limiting climate warming.

A strong commitment to the environment

With the goal of minimizing its ecological footprint, the aquatic center will be equipped with state-of-the-art water filtration systems, allowing for water recycling and reduced consumption. This sustainable and responsible approach aligns with the City of Mirabel's environmental objectives.

Construction set to begin in 2026

Following this announcement, Investissement Ray Junior and its team will now finalize the engineering plans to begin construction in summer 2026. The first phase of the project, including the water park and the first hotel, is expected to open within 24 months of the start of construction.

Calling all merchants and restaurateurs

Merchants and restaurateurs interested in securing their space in this ambitious project are invited to contact Investissement Ray Junior's team now to be part of this historic venture : 514-968-3540, [email protected].

https://www.investissementrayjunior.com

SOURCE Investissement Ray Junior

Information : Chloé Courtemanche, Marketing Director, [email protected], 514-433-5355