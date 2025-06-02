MIRABEL, QC, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - It is with immense pride that Ray Junior Courtemanche, a well-known entrepreneur and real estate developer in Quebec, was awarded the Gérard-Lesage Medal, one of the highest honorary distinctions bestowed by the Université du Québec en Outaouais (UQO).

This prestigious recognition pays tribute to an extraordinary journey shaped by boldness, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to the community. The Gérard-Lesage Medal is awarded to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the development and influence of their regional environment, while embodying the university's core values: leadership, innovation, and social responsibility.

"This medal is more than just a symbol. It's a recognition of the path I've traveled, from youthful dreams to major accomplishments. It's also a celebration of all those who are building, together, a stronger, bolder, and more human Quebec." — Ray Junior Courtemanche

A Key Player in Regional Transformation

Ray Junior Courtemanche is the visionary behind several major projects that have shaped the Laurentians region, including the vast Cité Mirabel development, the Skyblu Condos, Espace W, 7 Sens, and the much-anticipated Mōrea Water Park—a one-of-a-kind project that combines entertainment, tourism, and sustainable development.

These forward-looking projects have created thousands of jobs, attracted millions in private investments, and helped establish Mirabel as a major economic and residential hub in Quebec.

A Heart Committed Beyond Business

Beyond concrete, blueprints, and numbers, Ray Junior is a man deeply committed to his community. He actively supports several charitable causes, backs local organizations and youth initiatives, and contributes to foundations helping vulnerable families. He firmly believes that sustainable success stems from solidarity and generosity.

A Distinction That Inspires a New Generation

The Gérard-Lesage Medal celebrates not only years of hard work but also resilience and vision. It honors the man and the example he sets for new generations of entrepreneurs, leaders, and builders in Quebec.

About the Gérard-Lesage Medal

The Gérard-Lesage Medal is an institutional distinction awarded by UQO to individuals in the community who significantly contribute to the development and influence of their regional environment, while reflecting the institutional values of the Université du Québec en Outaouais.

About Ray Junior Courtemanche

A self-taught entrepreneur, real estate investor, race car driver, and dedicated philanthropist, Ray Junior Courtemanche is known for his bold vision, disciplined execution, and ability to rally people around meaningful projects. His mission: to build a modern, prosperous, and united Quebec.

Website: https://uqo.ca/distinctions/laureats-medaille-gerard-lesage

