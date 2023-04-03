Winning team plans to use $100,000 prize to improve the guest experience and grow the love of the sport across the region

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced that White Hills Resort (Clarenville, NL) has won Mackenzie's third annual Top Peak ("Top Peak") ski contest. The $100,000 grand prize will be used to improve their guest experience, which will attract more visitors to the ski resort and town of Clarenville and help grow the love for the sport across the region.

They plan to upgrade their ski lift system for better quality runs and speeds of lifts during inclement weather conditions, buy new rental equipment for visitors, purchase culinary support equipment to be able to host festivals and events, and improve their brand presence by updating their road signage and re-painting their buildings.

"This contest has really reaffirmed the importance of our treasured little ski resort! The incredible sense of connection and engagement we have felt for White Hills has been powerful – it has re-energized our volunteers and mobilized a whole new community of new supporters and users!" shares Deidra Strowbridge, Town Councillor of Clarenville and White Hills Board Member.

Teams representing Mount Jamieson Resort (Timmins, ON) and Apex Mountain Resort (Keremeos, BC) placed second and third, taking home $20,000 and $10,000, respectively. Fourth to tenth place teams each received $2,500 to invest in local community initiatives.

Mackenzie Top Peak seeks to identify one special ski community that embodies its mantra: Be Invested. On and Off the Hill. This year's program, which featured 54 teams from coast-to-coast, was more accessible than ever before, allowing Canadians to vote directly for their top three teams.

"I'm thrilled by the spirit and sportsmanship, both on and off the hill, displayed by each of the teams who participated in this year's contest," said Luke Gould, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "I'd like to congratulate our winner, White Hills Resort, for their commitment to the sport they love and their investment in the community they call home."

The winning team was determined, in part, by total points accumulated throughout the season (based on social media challenges) and in part by an expert panel of judges representing Mackenzie and the ski community, including:

Jack Crawford – Olympic Bronze Medalist and 2023 Super G World Cup Champion

– Olympic Bronze Medalist and 2023 Super G World Cup Champion Luke Gould – President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments

– President and CEO, Ashleigh McIvor – Ski Cross Olympic Gold Medallist and Canadian Ski Hall of Famer

– Ski Cross Olympic Gold Medallist and Canadian Ski Hall of Famer Scott Russell – Host CBC Sports, Canadian Screen Award and Gemini Award-winning broadcaster and acclaimed author

– Host CBC Sports, Canadian Screen Award and Gemini Award-winning broadcaster and acclaimed author Frédérique Turgeon – Canadian Para Alpine Athlete and 2023 Para Alpine World Cup Downhill Overall Silver Medalist

Last season, Adanac Ski Hill (Sudbury, ON) and Kimberley Alpine Resort (Kimberley, BC) were announced as co-winners of the Top Peak contest. Both teams put their $50,000 prize earnings toward facility and equipment upgrades to benefit their local ski communities.

Mackenzie has been a proud supporter of skiing in Canada for more than 20 years, investing in athletes and para-athletes from young amateurs on the hill, to Olympic and World Cup champions. Mackenzie also supports Canadian ski communities through partnerships with Alpine Canada Alpin, Alpine Ontario Alpin, Ski Québec Alpin and The Mackenzie Investments Canadian Ski Hall of Fame and Museum.

To learn more about Mackenzie Top Peak and to view highlights from the competition, please visit: www.mackenzietoppeak.ca

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $192 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $258 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of February 28, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

