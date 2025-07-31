David Arpin, Co-Lead of the Mackenzie Bluewater Team, to retire December 31, 2025

Tyler Hewlett , a 22-year investment veteran, to be appointed Co-Lead alongside Shah Khan

TORONTO, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the leadership succession plan and upcoming retirement of David Arpin, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager, and Co-Lead of the Mackenzie Bluewater Team ("Bluewater Team" or "Team").

After 13 years of leadership, Mr. Arpin will retire from the investment fund industry on December 31, 2025. To ensure a smooth transition, he will continue to serve as Co-Lead and Portfolio Manager on the Team throughout this period.

Over the coming months, Mr. Arpin will transfer his responsibilities to his colleague Tyler Hewlett, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager, who will be promoted to Team Co-Lead effective January 1, 2026, joining Shah Khan, Senior Vice-President, Portfolio Manager and Co-Lead of the Team. Mr. Hewlett brings more than two decades of industry experience and has worked alongside Mr. Arpin for the past three years within the Bluewater boutique, serving as co-manager of several Bluewater funds.

"We have been preparing for this day by building a team that embodies the Bluewater philosophy," said Mr. Arpin. "I can't think of better leaders than Tyler and Shah, who I've collaborated with closely and who have the experience and insights to ensure Bluewater continues to deliver superior client outcomes. I'd like to thank everyone at Mackenzie for their support and belief in the Team during my years at the firm. And while I look forward to retirement, I continue to hold a strong belief in the Bluewater philosophy."

"I'm honoured to lead the next chapter for the Bluewater Team and am grateful to David for his mentorship and vision," said Mr. Hewlett. "David's comprehensive approach to research and deep knowledge have been instrumental in Bluewater's success. Shah and I are fully committed to continuing to deliver strong performance through durable growth opportunities."

In addition to Mr. Hewlett and Mr. Shah, the Team includes investment industry veterans Dave Taylor (Vice President and Portfolio Manager) and Richard Lieu (Director, Investment Research). All will continue to uphold the Team's distinctive investment approach, with a shared commitment to delivering quality and performance to help investors reach their long-term goals.

"On behalf of Mackenzie, I'd like to congratulate David on a long and distinguished career and to thank him for his contributions to the growth and success of our firm," said Lesley Marks, Chief Investment Officer, Equities, Mackenzie. "His unique insights, commitment and leadership have played a significant role in shaping the investment team and creating exceptional outcomes for our clients. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with Tyler and Shah as we take Bluewater into the future and build on its impressive track record."

As of January 1, 2026, Mr. Arpin will no longer serve as Portfolio Manager on the following Bluewater funds:

Mackenzie Bluewater Global Growth Fund

Mackenzie Bluewater Global Growth Balanced Fund

Mackenzie Bluewater US Growth Fund

Mackenzie Bluewater North American Equity Fund

Mackenzie Bluewater North American Balanced Fund

Mackenzie Bluewater Canadian Growth Fund

Mackenzie Bluewater Canadian Growth Balanced Fund

Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth Fund

Mackenzie FuturePath Global Equity Balanced Fund

Mackenzie FuturePath Global Growth Fund

Mackenzie FuturePath US Growth Fund

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $224 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $283 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of June 30, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

English Media Inquiries: Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries: Christina Baron, 514-889-2945, [email protected]