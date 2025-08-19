Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension ETF and Mackenzie NASDAQ 100 Index ETF offer innovative investment solutions to capitalize on growth potential in the U.S. equity market

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of two new exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), listed below. These offerings provide Canadian advisors and investors with new opportunities to participate in the growth taking place in U.S. equities markets.

Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension ETF (TSX: MALX)

Leveraging the investment strategy and approach of the Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension Fund, the Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension ETF aims to enhance alpha potential for portfolios with U.S. equity inclusion by employing a quantitative investment process that involves both long and short positions.

"Mackenzie is proud to bring another mutual fund strategy into an ETF structure with the Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension ETF," said Prerna Mathews, VP, ETF Product and Strategy, Mackenzie Investments. "We're building on our track record of using broader opportunities to deliver alpha and translating proven strategies into accessible ETF formats."

Mackenzie NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (TSX: QQQQ)

The Mackenzie NASDAQ 100 Index ETF offers investors a unique opportunity to gain exposure to the innovation space and top tech-heavy growth stocks through its tracking of the NASDAQ 100 Index. The ETF is designed to complement existing portfolios by providing access to the 100 largest and most actively traded companies listed on the NASDAQ, offering a diversified investment solution for those seeking to benefit from the growth potential of U.S. equities.

"This new offering highlights our ability to offer Canadians flexible, efficient investment tools, including ETF options related to tech and growth solutions," explained Ms. Mathews. "It provides exposure to high-performing companies from a range of industries, including manufacturing, technology and healthcare and helps diversify and complement portfolios while working to meet a range of investment objectives."

The initial offerings of the ETFs have closed, and they will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under their respective ticker symbols.

For more information on Mackenzie's investment solutions, please visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Nasdaq® and Nasdaq-100 Index® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Mackenzie. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $227 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $287 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of July 31, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

English Media Inquiries: Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries: Christina Baron, 514-889-2945, [email protected]