White Buffalo Treatment Centre Celebrates Grand Opening of Permanent Facility

MUSKODAY FIRST NATION, PRINCE ALBERT, TREATY 6 TERRITORY, SK, May, 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Community-based programs that are dedicated to wellness are integral to building resiliency and fostering positive health outcomes, especially among youth. The White Buffalo Treatment Centre Board of Directors and staff, in partnership with Indigenous Services Canada, is pleased to announce the grand opening of their permanent facility located on Muskoday First Nation, Saskatchewan.

The treatment centre is designed to meet the needs of Indigenous female youth, between the ages of 12 and 17, who are experiencing substance use problems with drugs, alcohol and or inhalants.

The treatment facility includes common areas, therapy rooms, a gymnasium and exercise room, a kitchen and dining area, a courtyard, and additional bedrooms for future program expansion.

Treatment at White Buffalo Treatment Centre is founded on a culturally-based holistic model with four cornerstones of treatment: spiritual, emotional, physical, and mental. During their treatment, youth participate in extensive individual casework and group counselling sessions, formal education, equine therapy, cultural teachings and ceremonies, and activities related to relaxation, recreation, and life-skills building.

The Government of Canada recognizes the need to foster the strength and resilience of Indigenous individuals, families and communities. Supporting community based approaches that address substance use that include prevention, treatment and harm reduction is critical to the mental and physical health and safety of young Indigenous people.

Quotes

"I'd like to sincerely thank everyone who worked on this project and who helped us realize a permanent facility for our treatment program on the Muskoday First Nation.

Our mission is to empower Indigenous youth and families through culturally based holistic treatment and community outreach services.

This facility supports us in our mission, improves the treatment experience of clients, and provides us with an opportunity to expand client capacity in the future."

Erin Gordon

Acting Executive Director

White Buffalo Treatment Centre Inc.

[email protected]

"The White Buffalo Treatment Centre facility and program will benefit Indigenous young women and girls across Saskatchewan as they do the difficult work of healing and recovery. I commend Chief Bear and council for their determination and drive to make this project a reality for the community. I know it will bring the possibility of meaning, connection and hope for youth across Canada"

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"On behalf of the Muskoday First Nation Council, I would like to congratulate everyone who worked diligently to make this day possible. The White Buffalo Treatment Centre is a facility that is greatly needed and will assist many young people as they continue on in their lives. We stand with you today with pride on your Grand Opening and look forward to your continued success."

Chief Ava Bear

Muskoday First Nation

Quick facts

White Buffalo Treatment Centre is one of 10 facilities located across Canada funded under Indigenous Services Canada's National Youth Solvent Abuse Program (NYSAP) with a mandate of providing both residential and outreach services for female youth experiencing difficulties related to abuse of inhalants, drugs and alcohol as well as associated mental health needs.





funded under Indigenous Services Canada's National Youth Solvent Abuse Program (NYSAP) with a mandate of providing both residential and outreach services for female youth experiencing difficulties related to abuse of inhalants, drugs and alcohol as well as associated mental health needs. Established in 1996, White Buffalo Treatment Centre empowers Indigenous youth and families through culturally-based, holistic treatment and community outreach services. They have maintained Accreditation from the Canadian Accreditation Council (CAC) since 1999.The organization is provincially incorporated and managed by a board of directors.





Muskoday First Nation is located 15 minutes South East of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan . As of 2019, it has a registered population of 1,942 people, of which approximately 624 members of the First Nation live on-reserve.

Related products

National Youth Solvent Abuse Program (sac-isc.gc.ca)

Associated links

White Buffalo Treatment Centre (wbtc.ca)

Muskoday First Nation (muskodayfn.ca)

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: For more information, media may contact: Erin Gordon, Executive Director, White Buffalo Treatment Centre Inc., [email protected]; Alison Murphy, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]