Heart & Stroke shares five essential facts everyone should know this Stroke Month

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - June is Stroke Month and Heart & Stroke is sharing five facts everyone should know about stroke – but probably doesn't. More than 108,000 strokes occur every year in Canada and yet, more than one-third of Canadians don't know the most common signs of stroke* and seven in 10 Canadians don't understand the risk factors for stroke and heart disease**.

"This Stroke Month we are raising awareness to help people in Canada better understand stroke, take steps to prevent it, and recognize the signs and know what to do," says Katie White, director of health systems, Heart & Stroke. "Knowing this information can save lives."

Five Surprising Facts About Stroke

1. Stroke can happen at any age

While stroke risk increases as people get older, stroke can happen to anyone. Young adults, babies and young children can all have strokes. In fact, risk of stroke in children is greatest in the weeks surrounding their birth; every day in Canada one baby has a stroke during this critical time and more than 10,000 children are living with stroke.

2. Stroke is on the rise — but more people survive

A stroke now occurs roughly every five minutes in Canada. Our aging population is a big reason for the increase, but more younger people are also having strokes. This is linked to increases in risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. In fact, about one in 20 strokes in Canada occurs in people under the age of 45, according to Heart & Stroke funded research, and emerging evidence points to young women being at higher risk than young men.



The number of people surviving stroke has increased over the past several decades and now almost one million people in Canada are living with stroke.



"Before I had my stroke, I thought only older people could get them. I had no idea that I was even able to have one," says Samantha Gomez. The former Mrs. Universe Canada experienced a severe ischemic stroke at only 23 years old.

3. Stroke is linked to heart health

"The heart can affect the brain, the brain can affect the heart, and they can both be affected by other processes in the body" says Dr. Thalia Field, a stroke neurologist, professor of medicine at the University of British Columbia and a Heart & Stroke-funded researcher.



Heart conditions like heart failure, congenital heart disease and atrial fibrillation can increase the risk of stroke – sometimes dramatically – and stroke can increase the risk of heart conditions including cardiac arrest. This is because the heart and brain are connected by the vascular system – a network of vessels that carry blood and oxygen throughout the body.



Ken Wong, a television producer, father and avid runner was in his 40s when he had a stroke. Tests eventually revealed that Ken was born with a small hole between the upper chambers in his heart, called a patent foramen ovale (PFO) which can increase the risk of stroke caused by a clot. "That's not necessarily why I had a stroke, but that could be the reason," Ken recalls. "Learning that was like a kind of resolution; a bit of relief."

4. Stroke can be prevented

Up to 80% of premature stroke and heart disease can be prevented by embracing healthy habits like eating a healthy diet, being active and living smoke-free. This is harder for some people than others because of factors like their financial situation, where they live and other inequities. And some risk factors like age, sex and family history cannot be changed.

5. Knowing the FAST stroke signs saves lives

Recognizing the signs of stroke and acting quickly can mean the difference between life and death, or between a better recovery and a lasting disability. FAST is an easy and memorable way to remember the major signs of stroke:

F Face, is it drooping?

A Arms, can you raise them?

S Speech, is it slurred or jumbled?

T Time to call 9-1-1 right away

Since launching the FAST campaign in 2014, the number of Canadians who can name at least two FAST signs of stroke has doubled. But despite this progress more needs to be done to increase awareness, and recognition varies across the country.

"There have been immense improvements in awareness, diagnosis, treatment and recovery, but stroke is still a leading cause of death and adult disability," says Doug Roth, CEO, Heart & Stroke. "This Stroke Month we invite everyone in Canada to join us as we continue to take action to beat stroke."

*National, bilingual online poll of 3824 Canadian residents 18 years and older, carried out November 13, 2024 – December 17, 2024 by Environics Research Group.

** National, bilingual online poll of 2003 Canadian residents 18 years and older, carried out May 29 - June 9 2023 by Environics Research Group.

