OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke joined the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health & Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, today as she announced regulations that will have cigarette companies foot the bill to protect future generations from their poisonous products. The regulations impose an annual regulatory fee on tobacco manufacturers, based on their revenue.

"This fee will help fund tobacco control to protect people in Canada from the harms of tobacco use, while taking the burden off the taxpayer's shoulders," says Doug Roth, CEO, Heart & Stroke. "We congratulate the federal government for taking this key step toward holding cigarette manufacturers accountable and for protecting Canadians from the deadly consequences of smoking."

Canada's Tobacco Strategy costs $66 million per year and includes vaping control activities. In its initial phase, the new fee will recover part of this $66 million to fund tobacco-related enforcement and compliance activities, such as inspections, as well as smoking prevention and quitting services.

"We are also pleased to see this framework calculates Big Tobacco's fees in proportion to its earnings. This will hold the industry accountable for the magnitude of its harm," Roth says.

Minister Saks also announced an additional $12 million of funding through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP). This funding will further help to address tobacco cessation.

Tobacco use is the leading preventable risk factor for premature death and disability in Canada, killing 46,000 people annually. Although Canada has implemented many effective tobacco-control measures over the past decades, over 11% of Canadians aged 18 and over are current smokers — a long way from the federal government's tobacco endgame target of less than 5% tobacco use by 2035.

Heart & Stroke encourages the federal government to speed up its plan to also cover the cost of anti-vaping programs with the Tobacco Cost Recovery Fee, and to finalize long awaited comprehensive restrictions on vape flavours, including mint/menthol, to protect youth.

