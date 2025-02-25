New report calls for comprehensive policies to reduce consumption of these products

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - New research reveals that ultra-processed foods and drinks (UPF) are a significant contributor to the burden of heart disease and stroke in Canada. Led by Dr. Jean-Claude Moubarac from the Université de Montréal, this first-of-its-kind Canadian study found that 37% of new cases of heart disease and stroke and 38% of deaths can be attributed to consumption of these products, leading to calls for tougher regulations.

"Our results are disheartening," says Dr. Moubarac. "Canadians consume a lot of UPF — almost half of their daily energy intake. Considering the substantial burden of heart disease and stroke on Canadian society, we urgently need policies and interventions to reduce consumption as well as exposure to UPF in our food environments."

The research, funded by Heart & Stroke, estimated that more than one-third of all cardiovascular events (38%) were associated with UPF consumption in 2019. Included in this number were 96,043 new cases of heart disease and stroke, 17,417 deaths from heart disease and stroke, and 388,654 years of life lost or affected by disability from these diseases per year.

High consumption of ultra-processed foods, like soft drinks, candy, chicken nuggets and sweetened breakfast cereals, has been linked to an increased risk of chronic diseases including heart disease and stroke, however, this is the first Canadian analysis linking the burden of these diseases, including the risk of mortality and disability, to the consumption of UPF.

Dr. Moubarac and his team also investigated what would happen if Canadians increased or decreased their intake of UPF.

"This is the good news: if Canadians decreased their intake of UPF by 50%, we could avoid an estimated 45,000 new cases of heart disease and stroke and save over 8,000 lives each year," says Dr. Moubarac. "Even a 20% decrease in UPF consumption would have positive benefits, reducing the burden of heart disease and stroke linked to UPF by 17% and saving over 3,000 lives each year."

In contrast, a 50% increase in UPF intake would spike the burden of heart disease and stroke linked to UPF to 45% of new cases, 45% of deaths and 45% of years of life lost or affected by disability. "This would be nearly 3,500 additional deaths per year," says Dr. Moubarac.

The researchers conclude that strong policies are needed to help Canadians reduce their consumption of UPF. These include restricting the marketing of UPF to children, taxes on sugary drinks and subsidies that reduce the cost of vegetables and fruits. They also note additional research is needed to untangle how UPF and their various ingredients and components impact health.

"Dr. Moubarac's policy and research recommendations, including regulations to restrict the marketing of unhealthy foods to kids, are achievable next steps towards healthier food environments in Canada," says Manuel Arango, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy for Heart & Stroke. "They build on the momentum generated by recent policies like the removal of trans fats from our food supply, Canada's new food guide which discourages UPF, front-of-package nutrition labelling and funding of the National School Food Program."

"We urge the government to follow through on policies that make it easier for Canadians to make healthier choices to reduce the overall burden of heart disease and stroke," says Doug Roth, CEO of Heart & Stroke.

