Register for free, get active and fundraise to support life-saving heart and brain research during the month-long challenge.

TORONTO, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Marking its 38th year, Heart & Stroke is once again challenging people from across Canada to make their kilometres count during the annual Ride for Heart.

This June, participants will choose to ride, walk or run and fundraise in support of life-saving heart and brain research. Each individual participant or team is encouraged to create their own experience by setting personal distance and fundraising goals and achieving them by getting active outside or doing at-home activities.

"Those joining this year's Ride for Heart will help create impactful change for people living with heart disease and stroke, and those at risk." says Doug Roth, CEO, Heart & Stroke. "Funding heart and brain health research is important for every person in Canada and together, we can support new and ongoing research that will save even more lives."

Heart disease and stroke are a leading cause of death in Canada and six in 10 Canadians have experienced, or had someone close to them experience, these conditions. That's why ongoing investment in research is urgent. Since its inception, Ride for Heart has raised more than $81 million to help beat heart disease and stroke. Today, the funds raised through Ride for Heart will continue to drive medical breakthroughs and fund health promotion and advocacy efforts.

Make an impact with your colleagues in the third annual Corporate Health and Wellness Challenge

The Ride for Heart Corporate Health and Wellness Challenge encourages corporate teams to participate in weekly challenges that encourage them to get active while fundraising to beat heart disease and stroke.

Programming can be tailored to employees who work from home or in the office, and all participants will have the chance to earn badges, rewards and recognition amongst their team.

Register for Ride for Heart today

Registration for the 38th annual Ride for Heart is now open! Visit RideForHeart.ca to sign up and start fundraising today.

Heart & Stroke offers a variety of ways for people across Canada to make an impact throughout the year. This includes creating your own fundraiser, joining a Facebook Fundraising Challenge and more. Learn more about how to get involved by visiting FundraiseYourWay.ca.

About Heart & Stroke

Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke has been leading the fight to beat heart disease and stroke for more than 70 years. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy. heartandstroke.ca

SOURCE Heart and Stroke Foundation

For more information and interview requests, please contact: Averie Hunt, Communications Advisor - Brand & Fundraising, Heart & Stroke, 647-426-6864, [email protected]