OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) and leading experts in health and public policy will discuss bold solutions to rebuild Canada's health care systems during the CMA's Health Summit, taking place Aug. 17-18.

The program includes sessions on Canada's new health care agreements, fighting misinformation in health care, scaling up team-based care, Indigenous health, administrative burden, balancing public and private health care and much more.

Some of the speakers and panelists include:

The Hon. Mark Holland , Minister of Health

, Minister of Health Dr. Alika Lafontaine , Dr. Kathleen Ross and Dr. Katharine Smart

, Dr. and Dr. Timothy Caulfield , a professor of health law and policy and bestselling author

, a professor of health law and policy and bestselling author Dr. Bonnie Henry , Provincial Health Officer, British Columbia

, Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Melissa Lem , President, Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment

, President, Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute

The Hon. Catherine McKenna , Former Minister of Environment and Climate Change

To see the full program and list of speakers, please visit: Program | CMA Health Summit 2023

"Health care providers, policymakers and the public are looking for leadership on the best ways out of our current health care crisis," says Dr. Alika Lafontaine, CMA president. "We are starting to see significant investments in the health system and increased collaboration across jurisdictions to improve the health of all Canadians. We now need to look at how to translate those commitments into action. The CMA is pleased to convene experts from a variety of fields to discuss the bold solutions needed to seize the moment and build a better future of health."

All are welcome to join the CMA's Health Summit. The full program, list of speakers and registration details are available online.

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

