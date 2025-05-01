OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today is National Physicians' Day, a day to recognize and honour the hard work and dedication of doctors providing care to patients across Canada. Our health system is a source of national pride and beacon of Canadian identity, and our doctors are at its heart.

In an era where Canadians are bombarded daily by information both real and fake, they continue to place the highest trust in doctors to provide quality health information and evidence-based care. Year-over-year trust in doctors remains exceptionally high providing much needed stability amidst a changing landscape. Doctors' voices matter and are needed more than ever.

That's why the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) continues to fight for doctors and their patients. It's why we advocate for improved access to care, less paperwork and safer work environments. It's why we push for doctors to be able to work where they are needed most, regardless of the province or territory they're in. And it's why we stand up for the universal public health system that's been a source of pride in Canada for decades.

Our health system and those working to care for Canadians face immense challenges today. That's why we keep fighting.

On behalf of the CMA, I want to sincerely thank the dedicated doctors caring for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. We will keep fighting for you.

Dr. Joss Reimer

CMA President

