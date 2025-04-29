OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) congratulates Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada for winning this election.

The important voter turnout speaks to the urgency of the moment and the need for solutions, including access to health care for all Canadians. While there are many competing issues to address, let's be clear that health is key among them. We cannot have a healthy Canadian economy without healthy Canadians.

The solutions we outlined were clearly heard – we are pleased to see Liberal commitments to train more doctors, remove barriers for physicians to practice where needed, support our publicly funded health system and fast-track entry for US doctors moving to Canada.

The real work begins now, and the CMA is ready to work with the government and all parliamentarians to move forward with concrete solutions.

Count on us to keep up the fight for our health care system and the solutions that are urgently needed.

Dr. Joss Reimer

President, CMA

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

