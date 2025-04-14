OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - With so many Canadians worried about their jobs, savings or homes due to Trump administration policies, they shouldn't also have to worry about access to health care. At this week's debates, the CMA calls on Canada's political leaders to outline how they will shape health care in Canada if they are elected.

Nothing defines Canada better than our universal health system. While it's falling short of its promise of equitable and timely access to care right now, party leaders must commit to fight for it and spell out their action plan to rebuild what unites us as Canadians. Moreover, a recent survey from Abacus Data mentions that 64% of Canadians want health care and access to services to be discussed in the debates.

"Access to care remains a top priority for patients and their doctors, and a vision for Canada that doesn't put health care in the centre of its future is falling short," says Dr. Joss Reimer, President of the CMA. "Federal leadership is critical to drive long lasting solutions in health care. This includes shoring up our system to deliver accessible and equitable health care for all."

The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is urging the leaders to clearly outline their vision for a thriving health sector, and how they plan to deliver on their commitment when forming government. Solutions exist and can be actioned now:

Adopt team-based care to help doctors focus on what they do best and improve access to care for patients.

Allow doctors to work in different provinces and territories and better respond to patient needs.

Make it easier to access information so doctors can share it with patients and each other.

Get rid of unnecessary administrative tasks and make other paperwork easier with new technologies such as AI.

Acknowledge the right of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples to make their own decisions about health care.

Support the fight against the rise of false health-related information that can and does harm Canadians.

Our complete list of the CMA's health system solutions can be found here.

