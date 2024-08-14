WestJet works diligently to safely return 16 aircraft to service in wake of Calgary hailstorm

With more than 10 per cent of its fleet continuing to undergo inspection and repairs due to the storm system that impacted the airline's global hub on August 5, 2024, WestJet continues to issue proactive cancellations across August to account for reduced capacity

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the hailstorm that targeted Calgary on the evening of August 5, 2024, WestJet announced today it will continue issuing proactive cancellations for the foreseeable future, as the airline works diligently to safely return all 16 impacted aircraft to service. A comprehensive assessment of the damage determined that sourcing specialized equipment and materials and completing repairs and inspections will take several weeks.

"We share in Canadians' frustration for the unpredictable nature of this summer travel season and are incredibly disappointed that the compounding impacts of last week's hailstorm continue to disrupt the travel plans of our valued guests," said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Chief Operating Officer, WestJet Group. "Our dedicated Tech Ops teams have travelled from across our network to Calgary and Toronto where they are working around the clock to return our fleet to its full capacity. We thank everyone for their patience and support and are committed to doing everything in our power to minimize the impact on our guests and our people."

Through the proactive issuance of cancellations across the month of August, WestJet will aim to minimize disruption, secure reaccommodation options for those impacted wherever possible, while providing guests with timely communication and options to appropriately manage their own travel in advance. WestJet is currently cancelling an average of 50 flights per day, however anticipates fewer cancellations will be required as aircraft are returned to service in a phased approach.

Watch Video: Gandeephan Ganeshalingam, WestJet, Vice-President Tech Ops and Diederik Pen, President, WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer provide a comprehensive update on fleet repair.

Video available for download here.

To minimize guest impact wherever possible, WestJet is actively pursuing every avenue including adding additional flights operated by WestJet Encore and partner, Canadian North, to help reduce cancellations. Additionally, WestJet has engaged Boeing and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), the certified union representing WestJet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers, to secure additional resourcing and expedite aircraft repairs.

Contact Centre wait times and self-serve options

WestJet is currently experiencing very high volumes for phone, email and social media support channels and guest support teams are working diligently to assist as quickly as possible. Robust improvements have been made across digital touchpoints of the travel journey, enabling more self-serve options for guests.

For guests impacted by flight delays, cancellations and changes, please proceed to your WestJet email notification and leverage the unique live chat and self-serve links.

For additional support and instructions on how to best manage travel plans, please visit the Guest Updates page

Guest Updates page For non-imminent requests that cannot be self-served, please book a call-back appointment at WestJet.com/contact

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]