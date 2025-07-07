TORONTO, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet announced its winter 2025/2026 schedule out of Ontario, welcoming Havana, Cuba to its route map for the first time. As Ontario's leading provider of air service to sun destinations, WestJet will deliver non-stop flights from key cities across the province this winter. These additions increase Ontario's south-bound seat capacity by eight per cent compared to winter 2024/2025.

WestJet delivers high tides and good vibes with Ontario winter 2025/2026 schedule. (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"With more non-stop service from more cities, WestJet is proud to offer our largest sun destination schedule for Ontario this winter," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "We understand how important value is to our guests, so we are committed to providing competitive fares and bundled vacation packages, through Sunwing Vacations, that make sunny getaways accessible to more Canadians than ever before."

Toronto says hello to Havana and Samaná

WestJet is boosting capacity from Toronto Pearson International Airport by five per cent, led by two new sun routes and notable increases to existing favourites. The new service to Havana reinforces the airline's growing commitment to Cuba alongside a 38 per cent increase in service to Varadero.

Samaná, Dominican Republic, previously served by Sunwing Airlines, will now be offered by WestJet, connecting guests to one of the Caribbean's fastest-growing eco-tourism regions, known for its pristine beaches and natural beauty.

Route Peak weekly frequency Start date Increase over winter 2024 Toronto – Havana 2x weekly December 18 New service Toronto – Samaná 1x weekly December 11 New service Toronto – Cancun* 36x weekly Year-round 38 per cent Toronto – Nassau* 9x weekly Year-round 13 per cent Toronto – Varadero* 11x weekly Year-round 38 per cent Toronto – Kelowna* 5x weekly Year-round 67 per cent

*New frequency available July 14

From snow to sand: WestJet launches Punta Cana flights from Thunder Bay

For the first time, WestJet will connect Thunder Bay directly to Punta Cana, delivering sun-seekers quick and seamless access to one of the Caribbean's longest stretches of white sand coastline. Hamilton will also see a significant increase in service to the popular Dominican destination, with up to two weekly flights during peak travel periods.

Additionally, Hamilton will benefit from a boost in connectivity to WestJet's global hub in Calgary, with flights five times weekly, providing access to more than 70 one-stop connections across North America and beyond.

Route Peak weekly frequency Start date Increase over winter 2024 Thunder Bay – Punta Cana 1x weekly December 16 New service Hamilton – Punta Cana* 2x weekly December 19 100 per cent Hamilton – Calgary* 5x weekly Year-round 67 per cent

*New frequency available July 14

Sunwing Vacations expands package options

The WestJet Group continues to offer enhanced vacation packages through Sunwing Vacations Group's tour operating and retail brands, including WestJet Vacations. Vacation seekers can enjoy seamless, affordable holiday travel with the added benefit of WestJet's industry-leading hospitality by booking on WestJet.com, Sunwing.ca or WestJet.com/en-ca/vacations.

Additional quotes

"We are excited to see WestJet continue to grow and offer passengers more options from Toronto Pearson," said Kurush Minocher, Interim Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Pearson. "Escaping to warm destinations during the winter is a tradition for many Canadians, and WestJet's new routes give travellers even more opportunities to explore places like Havana and Samaná."

"We're thrilled to celebrate WestJet's launching service to Punta Cana and continuing its year-round service to Calgary from Hamilton International, alongside continued all-inclusive options from Sunwing. WestJet's ongoing commitment to connect our region to warm-weather escapes and to Western Canada continues to bring more choice and convenience to our passengers," said Ed Ratuski, Executive Managing Director, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

"We are thrilled to support the launch of new seasonal service to Punta Cana for the upcoming 2025-2026 winter schedule. As one of the most sought-after sun destinations, Punta Cana offers our travelers a convenient and exciting getaway option. We greatly value our partnership with WestJet and are confident this route will be a strong performer, enhancing connectivity and providing even more choice for our passengers," said Graham Ingham, President & Chief Executive Officer, Thunder Bay International Airports Authority Inc.

"We're thrilled about these new flights from Canada to Samaná. Thanks to WestJet, more travelers will be able to experience the stunning beaches, natural beauty, and rich culture of this incredible region. At VINCI Airports, we are committed to enhancing air connectivity and supporting the growth and prosperity of the communities we serve," said Alexandra Malvezin, Chief Commercial Officer, AERODOM.

"The Cuban Aviation Corporation enthusiastically welcomes the announcement of WestJet's operations to Havana this winter. This new service represents a significant step in strengthening ties between Canada and Cuba, and will facilitate the access of more Canadian visitors to the Cuban capital, contributing to the recovery and revitalization of the national tourism sector. We warmly welcome WestJet and wish it every success in this new era, convinced that its presence will contribute to the sustainable growth of tourism and aviation in Cuba."

"The expansion of belly cargo service out of Toronto to Havana and Samaná is a significant step in supporting our cargo growth strategy," said Amanda Ierfino, WestJet Vice-President, Sales and Cargo. "These new routes enhance our ability to move perishable and general cargo efficiently, especially as we head into high demand seasons. It is another way we are deepening regional trade links and meeting the evolving needs of our diverse cargo clientele across Ontario, and beyond."

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

