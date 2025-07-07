Increased service to Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia complements added capacity for key Canadian cities

CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet revealed its 2025/2026 winter schedule, featuring five new destinations. While departures will increase by three per cent year-over-year, capacity will be consistent with last winter, as seats will be removed from former Sunwing/Swoop aircraft, which will be updated to WestJet's standard configuration before the start of winter.

This winter, WestJet will operate 305 total routes and serve 62 Latin American, Caribbean, and US sun destinations, delivering more affordable opportunities for Canadians to escape the cold and enjoy sun-filled getaways. With both flight-only options through WestJet, and vacation packages through Sunwing Vacations Group, WestJet leads sun travel from Canada.

"Canadians want value while escaping the cold, and WestJet's 2025/2026 winter schedule delivers on both affordability and choice," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "By expanding our sun network, strengthening key routes and growing strategically across Canada and internationally, WestJet is coming through for Canadians by connecting them to the destinations they love at prices they can afford. In fact, 71 per cent of WestJet's non-stop services are currently priced lower than they were in 2024."

New destinations and routes

The schedule adds new destinations Panama City, Panama; Guadalajara, Mexico; Tepic (Nayarit), Mexico; Havana, Cuba; and Managua, Nicaragua. The schedule also marks Mexico City's first winter season of operation since becoming a year-round service.

Seat capacity across the Latin America and Caribbean region is scheduled to grow by six per cent, with popular vacation hotspots like Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Mexico in focus for new route growth.

New destinations Peak frequency Start date End date Calgary – Panama City 4x weekly December 13, 2025 April 25, 2026 Calgary – Guadalajara 2x weekly December 7, 2025 April 12, 2026 Calgary – Tepic (Nayarit) 1x weekly December 13, 2025 April 25, 2026 Montréal – Managua 1x weekly December 18, 2025 April 2, 2026 Toronto – Havana 2x weekly December 18, 2025 April 23, 2026

New routes Peak frequency Start date End date Calgary – Cozumel 1x weekly December 20, 2025 April 11, 2026 Calgary – Puerto Plata 1x weekly December 14, 2025 April 12, 2026 Vancouver – Liberia 1x weekly December 12, 2025 April 24, 2026 Montréal – Samaná 2x weekly December 11, 2025 April 12, 2026 Québec City – Montego Bay 1x weekly December 6, 2025 April 11, 2026 Thunder Bay – Punta Cana 1x weekly December 16, 2025 April 7, 2026 Winnipeg – Liberia 1x weekly December 19, 2025 April 25, 2026

Returning routes for Winter 2025/26

Samaná, Dominican Republic, previously offered only through Sunwing Airlines, will now be offered by WestJet, connecting guests to one of the Caribbean's fastest-growing eco-tourism regions, known for its pristine beaches and natural beauty. WestJet also returns service to four additional routes, while restarting seasonal service to dozens of Canada's favourite winter destinations.

Route Peak frequency Start date End date Calgary – Mexico City 4x weekly Year-round service extension Edmonton – Montego Bay 1x weekly November 2, 2025 April 12, 2026 Québec City – San Andrés 1x weekly December 8, 2025 April 6, 2026 Toronto – Samaná 1x weekly December 11, 2025 April 23, 2026

Strengthening Asia connectivity

In addition to sun expansion, WestJet is continuing its growth in international markets. Service between the airline's global hub in Calgary and Tokyo (Narita) will increase from three to seven flights per week, enabling daily connectivity to Asia and contributing to 18 per cent year-over-year in intercontinental growth.

"We're prioritizing flexibility, optionality and value to meet Canadians' demand to visit warm weather destinations. With a peak of over 4,300 weekly departures to 106 destinations planned this winter, there's something for everyone!" added Weatherill.

WestJet's full winter 2025/26 schedule is available for booking from July 14, 2025.

Additional quotes

Panama City (PTY) – Gloria De León Zubieta, Minister of Tourism of Panama.

"We are pleased to welcome WestJet's upcoming service between Calgary and Panama City, which represents more than a new route, it is an opportunity for Panama to further connect with a high value market like Canada and continue positioning itself as a strategic hub in the region. This connection supports our national goal of attracting more international visitors, and showcasing Panama as a destination that bridges continents, cultures, and opportunities," stated Gloria De León Zubieta, Minister of Tourism of Panama.

Tepic/Nayarit (TPQ) – Javier García Bejos, CEO of AME (Aeropuertos Mexicanos)

"This new direct service from Calgary represents much more than just an air connection: This is the result of years of work in conjunction with WestJet, a strategic airline in the Canadian market and a key player in the international expansion of the Riviera Nayarit. Thanks to the new Riviera Nayarit International Airport and historic levels of investment in the regional infrastructure, we can now offer a modern, efficient gateway that is perfectly connected to Mexico's top destinations such as Sayulita, Tequila, Punta Mita, and San Blas, with travel times shorter than ever before.

The region is undergoing an unprecedented transformation: tourism is growing, investment is flowing, and we are laying the foundations for sustainable, inclusive, and high-value development in Nayarit."

Tepic/Nayarit (TPQ) – Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero, Governor of Nayarit

"We are pleased to announce the launch of a new direct route between Calgary and the Tepic–Riviera Nayarit International Airport, operated by WestJet. This historic flight marks the first direct connection between Canada and the state of Nayarit, representing a major milestone in the expansion of international tourism to the region. This new route makes it easier for Canadian travelers to explore the rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and sunny beaches of the Riviera Nayarit and the entire state. We look forward to welcoming more visitors to experience the warmth, beauty, and vibrant traditions that make Nayarit a truly unique destination."

Guadalajara (GDL) – Raúl Revuelta Musalem, CEO of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

"The launch of this new route to Calgary, operated by a renowned airline like WestJet, not only expands travel options but also drives an increase in tourist arrivals to the state of Jalisco. In line with our expansion plans, we continue to create optimal conditions for Guadalajara Airport to position itself as a strategic hub for operations targeting the Canadian market," said Raúl Revuelta Musalem, CEO of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

Havana (HAV) – Cuban Aviation Corporation

"The Cuban Aviation Corporation enthusiastically welcomes the announcement of WestJet's operations to Havana this winter. This new service represents a significant step in strengthening ties between Canada and Cuba, and will facilitate the access of more Canadian visitors to the Cuban capital, contributing to the recovery and revitalization of the national tourism sector.

We warmly welcome WestJet and wish it every success in this new era, convinced that its presence will contribute to the sustainable growth of tourism and aviation in Cuba."

WestJet Cargo – Amanda Ierfino, Vice-President of Sales & Cargo, WestJet

"WestJet's 2025/2026 winter schedule marks a pivotal moment for our growing belly cargo operations," said Amanda Ierfino, WestJet Vice-President, Sales and Cargo. " With expanded capacity and increasing momentum, we expect strong cargo demand across new routes to Guadalajara, Managua, Samaná and Havana. The launch of daily service to Tokyo is particularly exciting, as it presents robust two-way trade potential in high-value sectors such as electronics, automotive components, machinery and premium perishables like seafood and fresh fruit."

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

