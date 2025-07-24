Partnership unlocks seamless connections between Canada and 36 destinations across Africa, including single stop access to Nairobi

CALGARY, AB, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced a new interline partnership agreement with Kenya Airways, significantly enhancing connectivity across both carriers' networks. The agreement allows WestJet guests to seamlessly travel to Nairobi, and beyond, with expanded access to 35 destinations across Africa, through the Canadian airline's extensive network of European and transborder connections. On the other side of the Atlantic, Kenya Airways guests benefit from single stop access to Calgary, Halifax, St. John's and Toronto, feeding into 69 North American destinations.

"Our newest interline partnership with Kenya Airways is a continuation of our tireless commitment to more global connectivity throughout WestJet's network and beyond, unlocking new and enhanced access for WestJet guests to destinations across Africa," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "With the addition of new single-point access to Nairobi, WestJet is further leveraging its European and transborder connection points to offer convenient and affordable connectivity in service of business and leisure guests."

Julius Thairu, Kenya Airways Chief Commercial & Customer Officer says, "We are excited about this interline partnership that allows us to provide our customers with more option for connectivity across the Atlantic and especially in Canada. Our goal of connecting Africa to the World and the World to Africa remains a key component of our mission of propelling the prosperity of Africa by connecting its people cultures and markets."

With new single-point connection access via Paris, Amsterdam, London (Gatwick), London (Heathrow) and New York (JFK) to Nairobi, WestJet guests can now book a single ticket with a connected itinerary between WestJet and Kenya Airways' networks with single point check-in and through-checked bags. Bookings will be available through a travel agent or third-party ticket sales websites.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

About Kenya Airways:

Kenya Airways (KQ), The Pride of Africa, is a leading African carrier on a mission to propel Africa's prosperity by connecting its people, cultures, and markets. We fly to 45 destinations worldwide, 37 of which are in Africa, connecting over 5 million passengers and over 70,000 Tons of cargo annually through our Hub at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

As the sole African carrier in the SkyTeam Alliance, we open up a world of possibilities for our customers, connecting them to over 1,060 destinations in 173 countries. We take pride in offering a delightful flying experience with a caring African touch. Our exceptional African hospitality has consistently earned us global recognition including the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards where we were honoured with the Best Airline Staff and Best Airline Cabin Crew in Africa in 2024.

