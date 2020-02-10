WestJet welcomes Billy Nolen as Vice-President, Safety, Security and Quality

"Billy is a results-driven safety leader with an impressive record of accomplishments in aviation," said Ed Sims. "As WestJet continues our evolution to a network carrier with broader global reach, Billy's experience in upholding the safety culture of some of world's safest airlines will greatly benefit our continued commitment to safety above all. We are excited to have Billy join our team."

"WestJet clearly shares my passion for safety as it's recognized to be one of the safest airlines," said Billy Nolen. "I look forward to being part of the WestJet team and to further strengthening its safety culture across its growing global network."

Billy brings more than 30 years of operations and corporate safety, regulatory affairs and flight operations experience to WestJet. He will be joining from Qantas Airways Limited, where he served as Executive Manager, Group Safety and Health, responsible for the safety performance of the Qantas Group. Prior to his role at Qantas Airways Limited, Billy served as Senior Vice-President, Safety, Security and Operations for Airlines for America and Managing Director, Corporate Safety and Regulatory Affairs for American Airlines.

In addition to his experience in the aviation industry, Billy also served in the United States Army as Aviation Safety Officer and completed multiple tours of duty flying various fixed and rotary winged aircraft.

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airlines, WestJet Encore and WestJet Link, we offer scheduled service to more than 110 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 250 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Recent recognition includes:

2019 Swoop - Start-up Airline of the Year (CAPA 2019 Aviation Awards for Excellence)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

2018/2017 Winner Among Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Winner – Economy, North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 North America's Best Low-Cost Airline (Skytrax)

2018/2017/2016 Canada's Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: Media contacts: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.westjet.com

