VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced its winter 2025/2026 schedule, strengthening its commitment to British Columbia through the launch of all-new, non-stop seasonal service between Vancouver and Liberia, Costa Rica and enhanced frequency on seven domestic routes. Victoria International Airport will see an overall seat capacity increase of 10 per cent, while Kelowna International Airport will see an overall increase of 11 per cent.

"WestJet's 2025/2026 B.C. winter schedule reflects our commitment to making air travel more accessible and affordable for Western Canadians," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "By increasing domestic frequencies across British Columbia and introducing new sun service to Costa Rica, we're giving our guests more choice and flexibility so they can connect with loved ones, explore new destinations or escape the cold, all with the convenience and value they expect from WestJet."

Route Peak weekly

frequency Start date Increase over

winter 2024 Vancouver – Liberia 1x weekly December 12 New service Vancouver - Kelowna* 55x weekly Year-round 53 per cent Vancouver - Victoria* 35x weekly Year-round 25 per cent Vancouver – Nanaimo* 6x weekly Year-round 50 per cent Vancouver - Cranbrook* 5x weekly Year-round 67 per cent Kelowna – Puerto Vallarta* 4x weekly October 26 33 per cent Kelowna – Calgary* 66x weekly Year-round 27 per cent Kelowna – Edmonton* 27x weekly Year-round 42 per cent Kelowna – Toronto* 5x weekly Year-round 67 per cent Victoria – Kelowna* 5x weekly Year-round 67 per cent Victoria – Edmonton* 13x weekly Year-round 44 per cent

*New frequency available July 14

Sunwing Vacations expands package options

The WestJet Group continues to offer enhanced vacation packages through Sunwing Vacations Group's tour operating and retail brands, including WestJet Vacations. Vacation seekers can enjoy seamless, affordable holiday travel with the added benefit of WestJet's industry-leading hospitality by booking on WestJet.com, Sunwing.ca or WestJet.com/en-ca/vacations.

Additional quotes

"We are seeing strong demand for service to Costa Rica from YVR and are delighted that WestJet will be providing important connectivity for our region with the launch of its new service from Vancouver to Liberia," said Mike McNaney, Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer at Vancouver International Airport (YVR). "WestJet's Liberia route will mark the only non-stop scheduled service to Central America from Vancouver, which is a key addition to WestJet's network at YVR and offers new opportunities for trade and tourism that benefit our community and the economy that supports it."

"This increase in WestJet flights for the winter schedule to key destinations of Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver, demonstrates WestJet's continued dedication to Okanagan region. The increase in domestic frequency not only offers greater convenience and flexible travel options, but also strengthens Kelowna's connectivity to international destinations," says Sam Samaddar, CEO, Kelowna International Airport. "The significant increase to the winter schedule will benefit our local community by attracting more visitors to enjoy everything our region has to offer, spurring local tourism and business."

"We are pleased to see WestJet's continued confidence in our market, as reflected in this expanded winter schedule. Increased frequency on key domestic routes will significantly enhance regional connectivity for Vancouver Island residents, making it easier to access more destinations and opportunities. We greatly value our strong partnership with WestJet and look forward to welcoming even more travellers through Victoria International Airport," said Elizabeth Brown, President and CEO, Victoria Airport Authority.

