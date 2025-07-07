CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet announced six new routes from its global hub in Calgary in its winter 2025/2026 schedule. Welcoming Guadalajara, Mexico; Panama City, Panama; Tepic (Riviera Nayarit), Mexico; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and Cozumel, Mexico, WestJet will expand its Calgary network to 98 non-stop destinations. The winter schedule also features enhanced domestic connectivity, expanded daily year-round service to Tokyo and extended year-round service to WestJet's recently inaugurated destination, Mexico City.

"As Calgary's hometown airline and leading carrier, WestJet is dedicated to delivering the convenient connections and exceptional value our guests expect," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "With these strategic additions, we're increasing our sun destination seat capacity from YYC Calgary International Airport by 15 per cent compared to last winter, reaffirming our commitment to being the top choice for sun-seeking guests. We're excited to offer Calgarians even more affordable travel options and unmatched choice this winter, and we can't wait to hear what travel stories take off from these new routes."

WestJet's new winter 2025/2026 sun destinations from Calgary

Route Peak weekly frequency Start date End date Calgary-Guadalajara 2x weekly December 7, 2025 April 12, 2026 Calgary-Panama City 4x weekly December 13, 2025 April 25, 2026 Calgary-Tepic (Riviera Nayarit) 1x weekly December 13, 2025 April 25, 2025 Calgary-Puerto Plata 1x weekly December 14, 2025 April 12, 2026 Calgary-Cozumel 1x weekly December 20, 2025 April 11, 2026 Calgary-Mexico City 4x weekly Year-round Year-round

WestJet boosts western inter-provincial connections



During the winter 2025/2026 travel season, WestJet will operate more than two million domestic seats, serving 31 Canadian destinations from YYC Calgary International Airport, and has increased capacity on key routes within Western Canada.

Route Peak weekly frequency Start date End date Increase over winter 2024 Calgary-Prince George 9x weekly Year-round Year-round 29 per cent Calgary–Abbotsford 32x weekly Year-round Year-round 19 per cent Calgary–Kelowna 66x weekly Year-round Year-round 27 per cent Calgary–Regina 45x weekly Year-round Year-round 10 per cent

New frequency available July 14, 2025

Sunwing expands vacation package options

The WestJet Group continues to offer enhanced vacation packages through Sunwing Vacations Group's tour operating and retail brands, including WestJet Vacations. Vacation seekers can enjoy seamless, affordable holiday travel with the added benefit of WestJet's industry-leading hospitality by booking on Sunwing.ca, WestJet.com, or WestJet.com/en-ca/vacations.

Additional quotes

Tepic/Nayarit (TPQ) – Javier García Bejos, CEO of AME (Aeropuertos Mexicanos)

"This new direct service from Calgary represents much more than just an air connection: This is the result of years of work in conjunction with WestJet, a strategic airline in the Canadian market and a key player in the international expansion of the Riviera Nayarit. Thanks to the new Riviera Nayarit International Airport and historic levels of investment in the regional infrastructure, we can now offer a modern, efficient gateway that is perfectly connected to Mexico's top destinations such as Sayulita, Tequila, Punta Mita, and San Blas, with travel times shorter than ever before.

The region is undergoing an unprecedented transformation: tourism is growing, investment is flowing, and we are laying the foundations for sustainable, inclusive, and high-value development in Nayarit."

Tepic/Nayarit (TPQ) – Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero, Governor of Nayarit

"We are pleased to announce the launch of a new direct route between Calgary and the Tepic–Riviera Nayarit International Airport, operated by WestJet. This historic flight marks the first direct connection between Canada and the state of Nayarit, representing a major milestone in the expansion of international tourism to the region. This new route makes it easier for Canadian travelers to explore the rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and sunny beaches of the Riviera Nayarit and the entire state. We look forward to welcoming more visitors to experience the warmth, beauty, and vibrant traditions that make Nayarit a truly unique destination."

Panama City (PTY) – Gloria De León Zubieta, Minister of Tourism of Panama.

"We are pleased to welcome WestJet's upcoming service between Calgary and Panama City, which represents more than a new route, it is an opportunity for Panama to further connect with a high value market like Canada and continue positioning itself as a strategic hub in the region. This connection supports our national goal of attracting more international visitors, and showcasing Panama as a destination that bridges continents, cultures, and opportunities"

Guadalajara (GDL) – Raúl Revuelta Musalem, CEO of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

"The launch of this new route to Calgary, operated by a renowned airline like WestJet, not only expands travel options but also drives an increase in tourist arrivals to the state of Jalisco. In line with our expansion plans, we continue to create optimal conditions for Guadalajara Airport to position itself as a strategic hub for operations targeting the Canadian market," said Raúl Revuelta Musalem, CEO of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

Darren Reeder, President & Chief Executive Officer Tourism Industry Association of Alberta

"Today's routes announcement is further evidence of Alberta's continuing success to secure strategic and convenient air connections that position the province as Canada's western gateway to the world. By broadening opportunities for travel, trade and the exchange of cultural experiences, WestJet is leading the way to help ensure Alberta is seen as a leader in global tourism and aviation excellence."

Calgary (YYC) – Balázs Bogáts, Chief Commercial Officer at Calgary Airports

"YYC is where journeys begin, and where the world meets Calgary. With WestJet's expanded winter schedule, we're making it easier than ever for travellers to discover new destinations and for visitors to experience the vibrancy of our city and the warmth of our welcome," said Balázs Bogáts, Chief Commercial Officer at Calgary Airports. "Together with WestJet, we continue strengthening Calgary's position as a global hub and a proud gateway to the Rockies, the Prairies and the spirit of the West."

Andrew Boitchenko, Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta and Minister of Tourism and Sport

"WestJet's expanded winter schedule is a major win for Calgary and Alberta. These new routes deepen our global connections and help us promote Alberta as a premier destination on the world stage."

WestJet Cargo – Amanda Ierfino, Vice-President of Sales & Cargo, WestJet

"As we continue to scale our belly cargo network from our home base in Calgary, the introduction of new destinations including Guadalajara is a welcome enhancement," said Amanda Ierfino, WestJet Vice-President, Sales and Cargo. "This connection opens up dynamic two-way trade opportunities, supporting shipments such as agricultural machinery, fresh berries, consumer electronics and ecommerce. Coupled with year-round daily service to Tokyo, we are reinforcing Calgary's role as a growing Cargo hub and strengthening global supply chains for commodities such as automotive parts, industrial equipment and premium Canadian exports including beef and seafood."

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

Learn more about WestJet at westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are (also available in French)

