Enhanced domestic, transborder and intercontinental connections pave the way for cross-country economic growth and expanded opportunities for business and leisure travel

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today WestJet announced its complete summer schedule for 2025, featuring 10 per cent growth network wide and domestic growth of 12 per cent. As the airline introduces two new domestic and three new transborder destinations, along with 11 new routes across its network, WestJet is actively pursuing its strategy to improve air travel accessibility and affordability across Canada.

"WestJet's expanded summer schedule reflects our continued commitment to connecting Canadians by increasing our domestic and international capacity. In Canada alone we are growing capacity by 12 percent, operating to 41 airports with over 3,000 weekly departures," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Offering more options for business and leisure travel, we're excited to see our guests' stories take off this summer as we ensure Canadians have affordable and reliable access to visit the people and destinations they love."

This summer, WestJet will deliver double-digit increases in total seat capacity across 10 major Canadian airports:

Canadian destination Capacity increase over summer 2024 Calgary 11 per cent Edmonton 23 per cent Kelowna 15 per cent Montreal 31 per cent Ottawa 36 per cent Regina 23 per cent Saskatoon 19 per cent Vancouver 12 per cent Victoria 18 per cent Winnipeg 19 per cent

Providing greater air access to Canadians

WestJet will welcome two new domestic destinations to its network this summer with direct and exclusive service to Calgary. These new domestic routes enhance opportunities for Canadians to explore the country along with increased access to connect onwards to WestJet's vast network of global destinations, through its global hub in Calgary.

New destinations

Sudbury, Ontario: Bringing two-times weekly service to the largest metropolitan area in Canada currently without WestJet operations, the airline is opening a highly-anticipated gateway for Northern Ontario communities to connect to Western Canada for business and leisure getaways this summer;

Sydney, Nova Scotia: In alignment with WestJet's strategy, the airline continues to strengthen its seamless connectivity between Atlantic and Western Canada, with the addition of two-times weekly service between Sydney and Calgary.

Domestic summer schedule highlights

Route Peak

weekly

frequency Start date End date Summer service

change Calgary-Sudbury 2x weekly June 12 October 19 Returning destination Calgary-Sydney 2x weekly June 10 October 18 Returning destination

Significant expansion of service to the United States

Introducing three new U.S. destinations to its Alberta network this summer, WestJet continues to enhance its transborder service, providing convenient opportunities for Canadians to access their favourite leisure and business destinations north and south of the border.

New destinations

Anchorage, Alaska: Launching two-times weekly service between Calgary and Anchorage, Canadians connecting via the airline's hub, will gain coveted seasonal access to Alaska's incredible recreational landscapes and popular cruise opportunities;

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina: Providing three-times weekly access between Calgary and one of the fastest-growing U.S. cities, WestJet will give Western Canadians seamless access to a thriving business hub, home to leading companies in healthcare, education and technology;

Salt Lake City, Utah: In addition to providing non-stop access to Utah's scenic landscapes, WestJet's new five-times weekly service between Edmonton and Salt Lake City will be monumental for business and leisure travellers.

In addition, WestJet will significantly grow Western Canada's summer connectivity to Florida, introducing four new routes to the sunshine state.

Transborder summer schedule highlights

Route Frequency Start date End date Summer service

change Calgary-Raleigh-

Durham 3x weekly June 9 October 13 New destination Calgary-

Anchorage 2x weekly June 29 September 7 New destination Calgary-

Minneapolis 4x weekly May 16 September 3 New route Calgary-Fort

Lauderdale 1x weekly Year-round service Winter service

extension Calgary-Tampa 1x weekly Year-round service Winter service

extension Edmonton-Salt

Lake City 5x weekly May 15 October 24 New destination Edmonton-

Chicago 3x weekly June 4 October 22 New route Vancouver-

Boston Daily June 9 October 13 New route Vancouver –

Tampa 1x weekly June 14 October 25 New route Winnipeg-

Orlando 1x weekly Year-round service Winter extension Kelowna-Seattle 7x weekly Year-round service Winter extension

WestJet builds trade and tourism potential with enhanced access to Delta hubs

WestJet is growing transborder service by 11 per cent this summer, operating to 29 airports with over 900 weekly departures, and continuing to enhance its connectivity from across Canada to Delta Air Line's major U.S. hubs. Through WestJet's longstanding partnership with Delta, guests connecting through Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, Salt Lake City and Seattle will gain access to a vast network of U.S. destinations on a single purchased ticket with check-in for all flights at first departure, baggage tagged to their final destination and lounge access for select guests.

Continued expansion to Europe and Asia

Growing its transatlantic service from Eastern Canada, WestJet will introduce non-stop connectivity between St. John's and Paris and welcome back service between Halifax and Paris and St. John's and Dublin, this summer. Additionally, WestJet will enhance its existing transatlantic connectivity, beginning its service between Halifax and Edinburgh and Dublin one month earlier than 2024, while increasing St. John's previous service to London (Gatwick) from three-times weekly to four-times weekly.

Growing its global hub's transpacific service, WestJet will maintain its daily service to Tokyo this summer, while increasing Calgary's capacity serving Incheon.

Route Frequency Start date End date Summer service

change Transatlantic St. John's -

Paris 1x weekly May 18 October 19 New route St. John's -

Dublin 2x weekly May 22 October 23 Returning route St. John's -

London

(Gatwick) 4x weekly April 28 October 25 Increase frequency Halifax - Paris 4x weekly May 16 October 25 Returning route Halifax -

Edinburgh 3x weekly May 15 October 14 Service extension Halifax -

Dublin 4x weekly May 20 October 13 Service extension Transpacific Calgary -

Incheon 4x weekly March 31 October 19 Increase frequency

Planning for growth

The acquisition of nine leased Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, along with Swoop and Sunwing planes, allows the airline to bolster its strategic fleet growth, while managing delays for direct-from-factory aircraft. Updating and refreshing the interior cabins of all of these aircraft will be prioritized as part of the airline's existing fleet reconfiguration plans, to ensure a consistent experience for guests across its operation as soon as possible.

To support the ongoing schedule enhancements across its growing network, WestJet has recently reaffirmed its commitment to providing world-class reliable air travel all year long. To learn more about the enhancements being made to fortify WestJet's operational resiliency, visit the WestJet Newsroom.

Additional quotes

"We are thrilled to continue enhancing connectivity for guests travelling through YYC Calgary International Airport with WestJet's new routes and increased service to a number of exciting destinations," said Balázs Bogats, Chief Commercial Officer for The Calgary Airport Authority. "These additions create more opportunities for travellers to explore new sights and experiences, while bringing greater access to Calgary, the Rocky Mountains and Western Canada. Our close partnership with WestJet enables us to deliver exceptional travel experiences and support future growth for our community and region."

"We are thrilled to welcome WestJet's new service between Anchorage and Calgary. This route strengthens our connection to Canada, offering travelers more convenience and opportunities to explore everything both Anchorage and Calgary have to offer. WestJet's commitment to this market reflects the growing demand for seamless travel options, and we are proud to support this expansion. Anchorage International Airport is dedicated to fostering connections that benefit our community, our economy, and the region as a whole. We look forward to a successful partnership with WestJet and encourage travelers to take advantage of this exciting new service," said Angie Spear, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Director.

"We're excited to welcome RDU's first nonstop route to Calgary on Canadian airline WestJet," said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. "This new seasonal service offers Triangle travelers convenient opportunities to visit the Rockies in Western Canada and easily connect to WestJet's comprehensive network of Canadian and international destinations."

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 14,000 employees, 200 aircraft, and more than 100 destinations in 25 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

