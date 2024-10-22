'Flight Stories' the first commercial under the new brand platform

brings WestJet's new tagline to life

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, WestJet ushers in a new era with the launch of a comprehensive brand platform and fully integrated campaign, anchored by a new tagline—Where Your Story Takes Off.

As the airline returns to its roots, following an updated business strategy, WestJet's commitment to helping guests write memorable stories is driven by a history of care and celebrated hospitality, delivered each day by a passionate team of WestJetters.

The new platform underscores the transformative power of travel, celebrating the countless stories that pass through a WestJet flight.

In fact, nearly nine out of 10 Canadians, 89 per cent (WestJet, 2024) acknowledge that travel has given them some of their most cherished memories and WestJet is committed to enriching these moments. As Canada's friendliest airline, WestJet recognizes its role in positively and meaningfully impacting its guests.

"Whether you're taking off for a big bucket list trip or returning home to see your kids after travelling for work, WestJet plays an important role in enabling all the everyday, and life-changing stories that our guests carry with them, and that was the inspiration for the new platform," Jennifer Callegaro, Director of Marketing, WestJet.

This campaign was born from the insight that although every guest on a flight may be going to the same destination, they're not going to the same place. Recognizing this uniqueness is a fresh way to break through and celebrate WestJet and the role of WestJetters in meaningfully connecting guests to their most treasured stories.

The campaign takes flight with over 50 unique travel stories featured in television, online video, premium digital social placements, and an extensive range of high-impact billboards across the country.

Jay Antflick, Cabin Crew Member at WestJet, who was featured in the spot, says, "We have a big role to play in getting our guests to the people, places, and moments that matter most to them. I love that the new commercial doubles down on what WestJet has always done well: championing our guests' stories and I'm honoured to be a part of those special memories."

Start your next travel story with WestJet.

About WestJet:

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 14,000 employees, 200 aircraft, and more than 100 destinations in 25 countries.

For more information on WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

