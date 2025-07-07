WestJet will operate 23 non-stop routes from Winnipeg this winter, including to 15 destinations in Mexico, Latin America, Caribbean, and to US sun. Additionally, WestJet is adding more non-stop service to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, increasing overall sun destination flying from Winnipeg by 14 per cent, compared to 2024.

"I am pleased to announce that we will once again be expanding our extensive network of sun destinations from Winnipeg this winter," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "WestJet's all new service between Winnipeg and Liberia reflects our commitment to offering more convenient options for guests seeking sun-filled escapes this winter. WestJet guests departing from Winnipeg have come to expect affordable, non-stop service to key destinations, and our winter 2025/2026 schedule delivers on both."

Route Peak Weekly

Frequency Start Date Frequency

increase Winnipeg-Liberia 1x weekly December 19, 2025 New route Winnipeg-Cancun* 12x weekly October 26, 2025 9 per cent Winnipeg-Puerto Vallarta* 10x weekly October 26, 2025 11 per cent

*New frequency available July 14, 2025

Sunwing Vacations expands package options

The WestJet Group continues to offer enhanced vacation packages through Sunwing Vacations Group's tour operating and retail brands, including WestJet Vacations. Vacation seekers can enjoy seamless, affordable holiday travel with the added benefit of WestJet's industry-leading hospitality by booking on WestJet.com, Sunwing.ca or WestJet.com/en-ca/vacations.

Additional quotes

"We're thrilled to see WestJet continue to invest in Winnipeg's air service with the addition of Liberia, Costa Rica — a destination that offers Manitoba travellers even more opportunity to explore and unwind. This new route, along with expanded service to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, highlights WestJet's confidence in our market and strengthens Winnipeg Richardson International Airport's role as a key hub connecting our community to the world." — Nick Hays, President & CEO, Winnipeg Airports Authority

