WestJet to serve as Canada's gateway to world-renowned shore diving destination, Bonaire

Airline brings increased capacity to warm weather destinations with announcement new non-stop service from Toronto to idyllic Caribbean island

TORONTO, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced the addition of the beautiful island of Bonaire to its Caribbean destinations with non-stop seasonal service from Toronto. Starting December 12, 2023, WestJet will offer flights once per week between Canada's Queen City and the stunning Dutch Caribbean island.

In addition to having a rich culture and pristine white beaches, the island of Bonaire is known as one of the world’s premier shore diving destinations (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

Today's announcement marks a significant milestone for both the airline and City of Toronto with WestJet serving as the only carrier providing scheduled non-stop lift to the island of Bonaire. The addition of Bonaire to WestJet's growing network reaffirms the airline's commitment to bolstering its presence in Eastern Canada through connectivity to popular sun and leisure destinations.

"WestJet is excited to bring the beauty and allure of Bonaire to Canadian travellers looking to trade in their winter routines for world-renowned adventure and pristine white beaches," said WestJet Vice-President, Network Planning, Alliances and Commercial Development, Chris Avery. "As we look towards the colder months ahead and our exciting growth plan, we are more committed than ever to expanding our network, offering unforgettable experiences and connecting our guests to remarkable destinations like Bonaire."

Route Frequency Day of Week Departure Arrival Start Date Toronto-Bonaire 1x weekly Tuesday 10:00 16:15 December 12, 2023 Bonaire-Toronto 1x weekly Wednesday 9:00 13:42 December 13, 2023

As part of the Dutch Caribbean, Bonaire is in the Leeward Antilles in the Caribbean Sea and is accessible through The Flamingo International Airport. Known for its globally acclaimed shore diving and wind surfing, Bonaire is the ideal destination for warm weather, adventure-seeking Canadians.

"We are very happy to welcome our friends in the North to our beautiful island this winter via this first of its kind route," said Miles Mercera, CEO at Tourism Corporation Bonaire. "Canada continues to be a vital connection for Bonaire, with Canada ranking among our top 10 performing markets. This historic new connectivity helps answer the demand of tourism interest in the island, which we expect to only increase during the colder months."

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

