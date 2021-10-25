WestJet to return to 95 destinations this winter

Airline continues to restore sun, transborder and domestic routes as Canadians confidence in travel grows

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - This winter, WestJet is set to restore service and connectivity to more than 95 destinations across the airline's domestic, transborder, sun and international network as of December.

"As Canadians confidence in travel grows, the return of service to 95 destinations marks a major milestone in rebuilding our network to pre-pandemic levels," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "We have our sights set on restoring our global network to reach more than 100 destinations and continue to focus on alleviating the current travel barriers in place for our guests."

"These investments demonstrate our commitment to restoring routes and connectivity to communities across Canada," continued Weatherill. "Travel advisories are evolving in real-time and it is critical that policies implemented prior to the widespread availability of vaccines are recalibrated to accelerate Canada's economic recovery and to reflect the new fully-vaccinated travel journey."

Strengthening sun service and transborder flights from Toronto

With the addition of seven returning flights from Toronto, WestJet will offer non-stop service to 55 destinations including 26 international, 17 domestic and 12 transborder this winter from Toronto.

Toronto – Boston

– Toronto – Miami

– Toronto - Grand Cayman

- Toronto – Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

– Toronto – San Juan, Puerto Rico

– Toronto – Roatan

– Roatan Toronto – Kelowna *

Increasing sun flights and non-stop options to Hawaii from Calgary

As the airline with the most flights this winter from Calgary, WestJet is set to offer non-stop service to 61 destinations from Calgary including 30 domestic, 19 transborder and 12 international destinations from YYC with the addition of the following non-stop flights.

Calgary - Fort Lauderdale

- Calgary - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

- Calgary - Lihue

- Calgary - Kona

WestJet continues to be the Canadian carrier that offers the most flights to Hawaii to the four major islands from Western Canada.

New non-stop sun flights for Winnipeg and Regina connectivity

WestJet is adding non-stop options to Cancun and Orlando with the return of international flights to Winnipeg. The airline will also restore four-times weekly non-stop service between Regina and Winnipeg.

Winnipeg – Cancun

– Winnipeg – Orlando

– Winnipeg - Regina

Connecting Edmonton and Honolulu non-stop

WestJet will connect guests between Edmonton and Honolulu beginning December 18, 2021. This winter the airline will serve 24 domestic, international and transborder destinations non-stop from Alberta's capital city.

Edmonton – Honolulu, Hawaii

Service between Kelowna and Toronto to return for peak holiday travel

WestJet is increasing Kelowna's non-stop options with the return of three-times weekly service between Toronto and Kelowna from December 17 to January 5, 2022.

Kelowna – Toronto *

Full schedule details are available online here.

Frequency and start dates of returning service added to WestJet's winter schedule:

Route Frequency Start Date Toronto – Boston 4x weekly December 17 Toronto – Miami 4x weekly December 16 Toronto - Grand Cayman 1x weekly December 16 Toronto – Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago 2x weekly December 17 Toronto – Roatan 1x weekly December 19 Toronto – San Juan, Puerto Rico 1x weekly December 18 Toronto – Kelowna* 3x weekly December 17 –

January 5, 2022 Calgary - Fort Lauderdale 1x weekly December 18 Calgary - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic 1x weekly December 18 Calgary - Lihue 1x weekly December 19 Calgary - Kona 1x weekly December 19 Winnipeg – Cancun Up to 3x weekly December 17 Winnipeg – Orlando 1x weekly December 18 Winnipeg - Regina 4x weekly December 16 Edmonton – Honolulu, Hawaii 1x weekly December 18 Kelowna – Toronto* 3x weekly December 17 –

January 5, 2022

To ensure guests are equipped and prepared with the information they need to enjoy a smooth and safe return to travel the airline has created its Travel Ready Series.

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All promise. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

