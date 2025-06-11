New partnership unlocks single connection access to Denmark, Norway and Sweden from multiple points in WestJet's network

CALGARY, AB, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced a new interline partnership agreement with Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS), significantly enhancing seamless connectivity across the Atlantic and throughout the Nordic countries. Through this partnership, WestJet guests will gain single-ticket access to 29 destinations across Denmark, Sweden and Norway including key cities such as Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Luleå and Malmö.

-- John Weatherill, WestJet EVP and Chief Commerical Officer is joined by Paul Verhagen, SAS EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at a ceremonial partnership signing at the IATA AGM in Delhi, India (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"We're pleased to welcome SAS as our latest interline partner, creating new two-way travel opportunities between Canada and key destinations across Northern Europe," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "This partnership not only enhances connectivity for WestJet guests heading to Scandinavia but also opens up smoother access for Nordic travellers looking to experience the best of Canada through our growing domestic network."

The agreement enables convenient connections through SAS' non-stop service between Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and its global hub in Copenhagen (CPH), offering a direct link into Denmark, and beyond. In addition to Toronto Pearson, this agreement will enable WestJet guests to connect with SAS' network through London Heathrow, Paris, Dublin, Amsterdam, Reykjavik and other European gateways.

"This partnership lays the foundation for a long-term collaboration that will benefit travelers on both sides of the Atlantic. Together with WestJet, we're not only connecting Scandinavia with more destinations across Canada — we're also opening up new ways to reach Europe from key Canadian cities. And with our planned codeshare, even more seamless options are just around the corner," says Paul Verhagen, Chief Commercial Officer at SAS.

Ratified by WestJet and SAS executives at the IATA AGM in Delhi, India earlier this week, both airlines will have bookings for sale on June 26, 2025, for itineraries that connect both WestJet and SAS flights, with the convenience of single point check-in and through-checked baggage. Bookings will be available through travel agents and third-party ticketing platforms.

This interline agreement is the first phase of co-operation between the airlines. WestJet and SAS intend to expand the partnership to codeshare in the coming months.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

