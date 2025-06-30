WestJet guests to gain single-connection access to multiple points in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time

CALGARY, AB, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced a new interline partnership agreement with Saudia, significantly enhancing global connectivity across both carriers' networks. The agreement includes single-connection access to Jeddah via Toronto Pearson as well as both Jeddah and Riyadh from London Heathrow and Paris Charles-de-Gaulle.

WestJet and Saudia announce interline agreement unlocking enhanced international connectivity to more than 100 destinations (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"An interline partnership with Saudia marks a major step forward in expanding global connectivity for our guests," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "This agreement not only provides WestJet guests with seamless single-connection access to Saudia's extensive global network but also strengthens inbound tourism and business links. Together, WestJet and Saudia are creating more convenient and diverse travel options for guests on both sides, fostering stronger connections and collaboration across continents."

Arved von zur Muehlen, Chief Commercial Officer at Saudia, said, "We value the partnership with WestJet, it reflects Saudia's commitment to offer our guests more destinations through key international gateways. Canada is now closer than ever, and we are also offering a seamless journey for travellers from Canada to explore Saudi Arabia and experience its unique culture, heritage, and hospitality."

The agreement was signed by Arved von zur Muehlen, Chief Commercial Officer at Saudia, and John Weatherill, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at WestJet.

Guests can now book a single ticket with a connected itinerary between WestJet and Saudia's networks with single point check-in and through-checked bags. Bookings will be available through a travel agent or third-party ticket sales websites.

Email WestJet media relations at