Final commercial Sunwing flight on May 28 begins new chapter of Canadian air travel

CALGARY, AB, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today marks a significant milestone for the WestJet Group, as the airline officially completes its integration of Sunwing Airlines. This achievement represents two years (to the month) of dedicated work, strategic coordination and consultation, and a commitment to delivering greater value and connectivity for Canadian travellers.

"Completing two airline consolidations in just two years—the first with Swoop in 2024 and now Sunwing—was complex and required coordination across every aspect of our business, from operational, labour, and regulatory areas to experiential and cultural elements," says Alexis von Hoensbroech, Chief Executive Officer of the WestJet Group. "Achieving this milestone is proof of the incredible way our unified team works together and is a clear win for WestJet and our guests; it's also a story of transformation in Canadian aviation. A huge thanks to everyone who contributed!"

WestJet acquired Sunwing in May 2023, the first step of many in bringing together two distinctly Canadian travel and tourism success stories, as part of WestJet's ambition to be the leader in providing affordable and accessible sun and leisure travel for Canadians.

The vision to integrate Sunwing Airlines, realized on May 29, 2025, is part of the airline's strategy to deliver new and competitive travel options, and greater overall value for Canadians in sun and leisure market, while strengthening Canada's travel industry at a critical time.

WestJet has now integrated all jet aircraft under a single Air Operator Certificate (AOC), including 16 former Swoop aircraft, another nine former Lynx Air aircraft which were secured after that airline went out of business, and now 18 more from Sunwing Airlines. WestJet's unified narrowbody operation will begin to realize efficiencies once it transforms these aircraft with cabin reconfigurations to the WestJet standard interior being completed through 2025.

The result of this integration will be a consistent onboard experience for guests, with a more diverse range of onboard product offerings, including Premium, Economy, Extended Comfort, and UltraBasic seating available on all 150 Boeing 737 aircraft across the airline. WestJet's concept for expanding cabin optionality will serve the evolving needs of Canadian travellers who appreciate the ability to choose between a range of products and price points, without compromising on network.

Additionally, guests flying on WestJet with reservations through the Sunwing Vacations brand, which continues to exist as Canada's post popular vacations provider, or its wholly owned tour operator businesses, can expect an improved end-to-end travel experience, as Canada's leading vacations provider continues to streamline processes and booking flows with guests in mind.

"The final Sunwing-operated flight this week is a time to reflect," von Hoensbroech notes, recognizing that Sunwing has played an important and influential role in the Canadian leisure travel market. "I know every Sunwing employee, past and present feels their contributions have mattered to advancing the experience of air travel. To all WestJetters and former Sunwing team members: thank you. This milestone is your achievement, and a proud moment for us all."

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

