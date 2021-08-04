WestJet to launch non-stop Calgary - Seattle service

New destination marks 12 non-stop options to U.S. from Calgary hub by November 2021

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced new non-stop service between Calgary, AB and Seattle, WA. As the airline with the most flights from Calgary, the new non-stop service to Seattle will operate four-times weekly beginning November 4, 2021, on WestJet Encore's Q400 aircraft and will increase to two-times daily on May 19, 2022.

"We are delighted to add Calgary-Seattle service to our network, providing our first non-stop service between these two incredible cities," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "Whether planning to visit the Emerald City to catch a favourite sports team, or to explore the Canadian Rockies, this route provides guests in Western Canada and across the Pacific Northwest with new convenient and affordable options to connect for business or leisure. As we continue to strengthen our presence from our home hub in Calgary, we will continue to make investments that support the restoration of our transborder network."

With Canada's border restrictions easing on August 9, 2021, WestJet is continuing to build upon its network position as Western Canada's largest air carrier with the introduction of new service between the two iconic cities.

Guests will also benefit from the addition of Seattle to WestJet's network with new convenient connections via Seattle's Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to U.S. destinations. More details on connectivity options will be released at a later date.

Details of WestJet's new service between Calgary and Seattle:

Route Frequency Start date Calgary – Seattle 4x weekly November 4, 2021

6x weekly December 20, 2021

1x daily March 28, 2022

2x daily May 19, 2022 Seattle – Calgary 4x weekly November 4, 2021

6x weekly December 20, 2021

1x daily March 28, 2022

2x daily May 19, 2022

Additional quotes

"WestJet's commitment to expanding trade links and leading the rebuild of the visitor economy in Alberta has never been stronger," said Angela Avery, WestJet Executive Vice-President, External Affairs and Chief Legal Officer. "We have been listening to our partners and are thrilled to making the Pacific Northwest more connected to Canada via our global hub. We look forward to expanded employment, trade and tourism links this investment will bring to life."

"Despite the challenges of the past year, we are a gateway for business and leisure travel to our region with the addition of another brand-new carrier to SEA Airport," said Lance Lyttle, SEA Airport Managing Director. "The region's resiliency during one of the most challenging times in our industry continues to attract additional choices for visitors, business and residents of the region. Whether you're traveling for business or taking a long-awaited trip to the beautiful Canadian Rockies, WestJet is a valuable addition to passenger choices."

"Congratulations to WestJet on their new direct route from YYC to Seattle," said Bob Sartor, President and CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority. "We look forward to introducing guests to this beautiful coastal city to enjoy great culture, cuisine and, of course, coffee as well as welcoming American guests from the Pacific Northwest region to YYC."

"WestJet's latest direct flight to Seattle is another sign of economic recovery for our tourism industry," said Doug Schweitzer, Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation. "Bringing international travellers to Alberta is a key part of revitalizing our hospitality sector and getting people back to work."

"WestJet's first nonstop Seattle-Calgary passenger route will support the continued growth of business and leisure travel between our two great cities," said Brandon A. Lee, Consul General of Canada, Seattle U.S. "The route will make it easier for Seattle business leaders to take advantage of the innovative and vibrant business ecosystem in Calgary; home to 118 corporate head offices, the world's fourth lowest effective tax rate, while having easy access to the majestic Canadian Rocky Mountain national parks and ski resorts. This new route into WestJet's Calgary hub enables visitors' further destinations throughout Canada, making it easier to visit Calgary, Alberta and Canada at-large."

"With this new route connecting Calgary and Seattle, WestJet is further supporting the recovery of Calgary and Alberta's tourism economy," says Cindy Ady, Tourism Calgary CEO. "New airline routes are critical to the recovery of our tourism industry. Convenient air access will result in more visitors to our city, thereby bolstering the economic impact of tourism, which directly contributes over $2.5 billion to Calgary's economy each year."

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

