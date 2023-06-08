WestJet takes partnership with the Calgary Stampede to new heights

As Calgary's hometown airline, WestJet to continue to serve as official airline of The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth until 2027

CALGARY, AB, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today, celebrated a five-year renewed commitment with the Calgary Stampede. Over the next five years, WestJet will be the official airline of the Calgary Stampede, serving as a Champion Level sponsor of the outdoor event with the airline sponsoring the bull riding rodeo events, the iconic WestJet Skyride and an on-site activation rewarding Stampede guests with exciting prizes like free flights.

Established in 2003, WestJet and the Calgary Stampede's partnership was founded on a mutual connection of bringing the world to Western Canada to experience all it has to offer. With a shared commitment to community, the two Calgary based brands are proud to come together to provide neighbours and visitors with an exceptional experience not only from July 7-16, but all year round.

"The Calgary Stampede is integral to our city's vibrant identity, bringing visitors from around the country and the world together for ten days in the heart of Western Canada," shared The WestJet Group CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech. "We are thrilled to serve as the official airline partner of The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, bringing accessible and direct connectivity from over 68 domestic and international communities to the Calgary Stampede. Today's renewed commitment demonstrates an unwavering commitment to ensuring people from near and far will continue to experience The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth for years to come."

"We are proud to have a partner who shares our values and commitment to investing in the rich history and exciting future of our local community," said Calgary Stampede CEO Joel Cowley. "Each year, Stampede Park hosts more than 1,200 business, tourism, sporting, hospitality and community events, welcoming more than four million guests from every corner of the world to Calgary. WestJet has been a key partner in that work for two decades and we are thrilled to have their elevated support as we get ready to welcome the world to Stampede 2023 and beyond."

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

The Calgary Stampede celebrates the people, the animals, the land, the traditions and the values that make up the unique spirit of the west. The Calgary Stampede contributes to the quality of life in Calgary and southern Alberta through our world-renowned Stampede, year-round facilities, western events and several youth and agriculture programs. Exemplifying the theme We're Greatest Together, we are a volunteer-supported, not-for-profit community organization that preserves and celebrates our western heritage, cultures and community spirit. All revenue is reinvested into Calgary Stampede programs and facilities.

