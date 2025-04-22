WestJet strengthens domestic schedule with three new routes and added capacity for summer 2025

New routes unite Canadian communities, boost East Coast links to Europe

HALIFAX, NS, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced a major expansion of its domestic network with new non-stop service between Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) and three Canadian cities for summer 2025. The expansion includes all-new non-stop service from Saskatoon and Regina and the return of flying between Vancouver and Halifax. In addition, new flights between Winnipeg and St. John's have been added to the extensive summer schedule. WestJet is also increasing frequency on its popular Halifax routes from Winnipeg and Edmonton, as well as between Calgary and Deer Lake.

"These routes bring greater choice to our guests across the country and make it easier for Canadians to access our expanding transatlantic network from Halifax and St. John's," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "As demand for summer travel continues to evolve, we are focused on flying people where they want to go, whether it's reuniting with loved ones in the prairies, exploring new sights in the Maritimes or seamlessly connecting to Europe."

New domestic routes for summer 2025

Route Frequency Start date Winnipeg – St. John's 2x weekly July 1, 2025 Vancouver – Halifax* 4x weekly July 1, 2025 Saskatoon – Halifax 1x weekly June 28, 2025 Regina – Halifax 1x weekly June 29, 2025

*Previously served in summer 2024

Domestic frequency increases for summer 2025

Route Frequency Frequency increase Winnipeg – Halifax 10x weekly 43 per cent Edmonton - Halifax 13x weekly 8 per cent Calgary – Deer Lake 3x weekly 50 per cent

The domestic service enhancements are strategically designed to facilitate seamless, one-stop connectivity to WestJet's direct flights from Halifax and St. John's to Europe, including Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin, Edinburgh and London, offering more options for guests looking to explore across the Atlantic. WestJet's full summer schedule can be found on WestJet.com.

Additional quotes

"Halifax is seeing record transatlantic capacity this year, and it's exciting to see WestJet expanding their domestic offerings this summer," said Marie Manning, Vice President of Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer at Halifax International Airport Authority. "We're especially pleased to welcome non-stop services to Regina and Saskatoon for the first time and the return of the popular Halifax - Vancouver service, further strengthening Halifax Stanfield's connections to the number of destinations last seen in 2019."

"St. John's International Airport is thrilled with WestJet's commitment to directly connect St. John's and Winnipeg," commented St. John's International Airport CEO, Dennis Hogan. "This brand new, non-stop route offers further choice to passengers in the summer months and strengthens WestJet's commitment to our region."

"Deer Lake Regional Airport is excited to welcome an additional frequency to Calgary bringing the direct non-stop connection to western Canada to three times weekly starting in late June. Western NL is home to incredible tourism experiences and home for many in western Canada. The additional flight makes connecting western and eastern Canada that much easier," said Tammy Priddle, Deer Lake Regional Airport President and Chief Executive Officer.

"WestJet has consistently demonstrated their commitment to serving our region. Introducing this new non-stop summer flight from Regina to Halifax is a significant milestone and will enhance travel options for the people of Southern Saskatchewan. In addition to fulfilling a demand for more direct connections to Canada's East Coast, Halifax is a strong connecting city to Europe through WestJet's expanding network," said James Bogusz, Regina Airport Authority President and Chief Executive Officer.

"WestJet is a valued partner and currently provides Saskatoon with the highest number of flight options among our air service partners. Their ongoing commitment to enhancing air access supports regional economic growth and strengthens our community's connectivity. We are thrilled to welcome the addition of Halifax to our route network—further connecting our city and province to Canada and the world," said Stephen Maybury, Saskatoon Airport Authority President and Chief Executive Officer.

"As Manitoba's international gateway, Winnipeg Richardson International Airport is proud to support WestJet's continued investment in strengthening domestic and transatlantic connectivity," said Nick Hays, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. "New service to St. John's and increased frequencies to Halifax will provide more options for travellers while reinforcing Winnipeg's growing role in connecting Canadians from coast to coast—and beyond."

"We are pleased to see the return of service to Halifax from Vancouver for the summer season. This provides Canadians with increased options to travel between the East and West Coast and take in the diverse tourism experiences across the country," said Russell Atkinson, Director, Air Service Development at Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

