WestJet statement regarding Unifor strike authorization vote results

CALGARY, AB, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - WestJet today issued the following statement regarding the announcement made by Unifor, the certified union representing certain WestJet airport employees at YYC Calgary International Airport and Vancouver International Airport, regarding the results of its strike authorization vote.

In response to Unifor strike authorization, Angela Avery, Executive Vice-President and Chief People, Corporate and Sustainability Officer commented, "This is a common step in the labour negotiation process and was not unexpected. We remain focused on successfully negotiating an agreement that provides value to our airport employees, many of whom have joined WestJet in the last year. In the meantime, we will continue to provide our guests with the friendly and affordable air travel WestJet has always been known for."

WestJet is committed to competitive compensation that recognize airport employee contributions, while ensuring the airline is positioned to return to profitability, following more than two years of unprecedented financial losses resulting from the pandemic. As the airline rebuilds, the majority of its airports employees have been with the company for less than one year, and the vast majority of more tenured airport employees have received increases through the existing pay step structure, in addition to a Canadian industry leading variable compensation.

As Canadians make their highly anticipated return to travel this summer, the airline is working on precautionary contingency plans, and has identified employees who may be reassigned if required. This preventative measure is in place to ensure critical air service continuity from coast-to-coast and to protect the fragile recovery of Canada's travel and tourism industry.

WestJet has meticulously planned for summer operations and through proactive efforts to stabilize operations and since the beginning of July leads Canadian operators with a 97.5 per cent completion factor. The airline continues to work closely with the federal government, third-party providers and airport partners to mitigate operational challenges that remain outside of WestJet's control in this challenging recovery landscape.

About WestJet

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

